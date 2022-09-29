https://sputniknews.com/20220929/us-delusional-to-think-moscow-wont-defend-territory-that-becomes-part-of-russia---antonov-1101325649.html

US Delusional to Think Moscow Won't Defend Territory That Becomes Part of Russia - Antonov

US Delusional to Think Moscow Won't Defend Territory That Becomes Part of Russia - Antonov

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US politicians are delusional if they think Moscow will not defend the territories that have or may become part of Russia as a result of... 29.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-29T03:52+0000

2022-09-29T03:52+0000

2022-09-29T03:48+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

us

anatoly antonov

russia

nuclear war

arms control

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/17/1101133687_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_00dc9e6a40f3ee1815b931170d7fd476.jpg

"I would like to add that certain American politicians are under a delusion if they think that our readiness to defend our territory does not apply to Crimea or to territories that may become part of Russia on the basis of a free expression of popular will," Antonov said on Wednesday.The op-ed further saw Antonov blast the US for pushing toward a serious confrontation amid Russia's ongoing special military operation, adding that US policy has prompted a "deplorable" arms control situation."We see a deplorable, deserted picture in arms control... I have to remind the readers that all this is a result of the US policy."Antonov highlighted that the US foreign policy over the years has resulted in the dismantling of the Anti-Ballistic Missile treaty, the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, the Open Skies Treaty and also threatens to eliminate the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START).Although the US and Russia have not reached the threshold of falling into the abyss of nuclear conflict, Washington must stop threatening Moscow, Antonov noted.The Russian ambassador went on to state that countries must agree in a joint statement that a nuclear war cannot be fought."I believe that any American will see eye-to-eye with me that we must not allow the explosive situation of the 1960s to repeat," Antonov wrote. "It is important that not only Russia and the United States, but also other nuclear states, confirmed in a common statement that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought."Despite the West's stance that Russia has reportedly threatened the use of nuclear arms in the ongoing military operation, Russian President Vladimir Putin has only ever stated that Moscow would respond in the event that its security interests are threatened. Russia's nuclear doctrine allows for such weapons to only be used in response to an enemy nuclear strike, or an act of conventional aggression so severe it threatens the country's survival.The Biden administration has repeatedly accused Moscow of potentially taking nuclear steps, with US President Joe Biden earlier stating that such a use would prompt a "consequential" response by Washington. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently revealed that the administration has drafted a plan of action it would pursue.

https://sputniknews.com/20220825/us-has-more-nuclear-weapons-carriers-than-allowed-under-new-start-russian-diplomat-says-1099998451.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220926/kremlin-not-commenting-on-us-threats-of-consequential-response-to-use-of-nuclear-weapons-1101232788.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, anatoly antonov, russia, nuclear war, arms control