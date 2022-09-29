https://sputniknews.com/20220929/trump-offers-to-head-russia--ukraine-peace-negotiations-after-nord-stream-incident-1101344376.html

Trump Offers to Head Russia & Ukraine Peace Negotiations After Nord Stream Incident

Former US President Donald Trump put his name into the hat to mediate a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine on September 28 via Truth Social, his media... 29.09.2022, Sputnik International

Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Wednesday to discuss the damaged Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines. The former president assumed that the pipelines were subject to "sabotage" and warned that it "could lead to major escalation, or war!""US 'leadership' should remain 'cool, calm and dry' on the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines," wrote Trump, warning against "mak[ing] matters worse with the pipeline blowup."Trump argued that the Russo-Ukraine conflict "should never have happened, and would definitely not have happened" if he were the president of the US.It is not the first time that Trump has called for a peace solution to the conflict: in mid-April, he insisted that Moscow and Kiev negotiate peace "now — not later — when everyone will be dead!" Trump's remarks came after Kiev backpedaled on its earlier agreement with Russia reached during the March peace talks in Istanbul, with western leaders encouraging Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to defeat Russia "on the battlefield." On April 25, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that the US was seeking to "weaken" Russia, so that it cannot wage any military actions and pledged to ramp up the arming of the Ukrainian military.At the same time, Business Insider pointed out that apart from calling for peace, Trump also made bellicose remarks toward Moscow. Speaking to Fox News on March 21, the former president suggested sending US nuclear submarines to go "back and forth, up and down" Russia's coast to exert pressure on Moscow.A Terrorist Attack by State ActorGas leaks from the Nord Stream pipeline system were detected on Tuesday, with the EU leadership admitting that this could be the result of a deliberate attack. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement on Wednesday that “the European Union is deeply concerned about damage to the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines […]. All available information indicates those leaks are the result of a deliberate act.”Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko announced on September 28 that Russia is ready to consider applications from EU countries for a joint investigation into the Nord Stream incidents if they are received.On Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the Nord Stream incident looks like a terrorist act on a state level. Peskov highlighted that "it is very difficult to imagine that such a terrorist act could take place without the involvement of some state." For her part, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has drawn attention to the fact that the alleged sabotage attack took place in an area controlled by US intelligence.Earlier, Radek Sikorski, a European Parliament member and Polish former foreign minister, thanked the US for damaging the Nord Stream pipelines on Twitter, adding "A small thing, but so much joy." Incidentally, on the same day the Nord Stream leak was discovered, the leaders of Norway, Denmark, and Poland officially launched their own Baltic Pipe natural gas pipeline.

