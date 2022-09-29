International
Breaking News: Swedish Coast Guard Detected Fourth Nord Stream Gas Leak on Tuesday, Reports Say
Sputnik International
Swedish Coast Guard Reports Fourth Nord Stream Gas Leak
Swedish Coast Guard Reports Fourth Nord Stream Gas Leak
world
sweden
russia
A fourth leak has been found on the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea, according to the newspaper Svenska Dagbladet.The leak in question is located on Nord Stream 2."Two of these four leaks are located in the Swedish economic zone. There has been a larger gas release of approximately 900 meters in diameter and a smaller one of approximately 200 meters in diameter", Jenny Larsson of the Coast Guard's command center told the newspaper.The Coast Guard has been aware of the four leaks since Tuesday and cannot say why the information did not get out until now. Most recently on Wednesday evening, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson spoke about "three gas leaks" on Nord Stream 1 and 2. "We found out about the little one and the big one simultaneously", Jenny Larsson told Svenska Dagbladet. An informed source with links to the Coast Guard confirmed this picture to national broadcaster SVT."It's not like someone was discovered recently. I think there has been a conceptual confusion about positions and where the respective leak is located", the source said.
Swedish Coast Guard Reports Fourth Nord Stream Gas Leak

04:53 GMT 29.09.2022 (Updated: 05:02 GMT 29.09.2022)
Being updated
A fourth leak has been found on the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea, according to the newspaper Svenska Dagbladet.
The leak in question is located on Nord Stream 2.
"Two of these four leaks are located in the Swedish economic zone. There has been a larger gas release of approximately 900 meters in diameter and a smaller one of approximately 200 meters in diameter", Jenny Larsson of the Coast Guard's command center told the newspaper.
The Coast Guard has been aware of the four leaks since Tuesday and cannot say why the information did not get out until now. Most recently on Wednesday evening, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson spoke about "three gas leaks" on Nord Stream 1 and 2.
"We found out about the little one and the big one simultaneously", Jenny Larsson told Svenska Dagbladet.
An informed source with links to the Coast Guard confirmed this picture to national broadcaster SVT.
"It's not like someone was discovered recently. I think there has been a conceptual confusion about positions and where the respective leak is located", the source said.
