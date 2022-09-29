https://sputniknews.com/20220929/student-transfers-to-gold-smuggling-banned-pfi-funding-channels-unearthed-in-india-1101335993.html

Student Transfers to Gold Smuggling: Banned PFI Funding Channels Unearthed in India

Student Transfers to Gold Smuggling: Banned PFI Funding Channels Unearthed in India

The Popular Front of India (PFI) and its eight affiliates were banned for five years under the anti-terror law on Wednesday, following a nationwide crackdown... 29.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-29T11:50+0000

2022-09-29T11:50+0000

2022-09-29T11:50+0000

india

extremism

radical islamist

islamist terrorists

terror

kerala

persian gulf

money laundering

bank secrecy act/anti-money laundering (bsa/aml)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107827/66/1078276639_0:258:2000:1383_1920x0_80_0_0_c0a16a735cb9bc629b59292ad380efb8.jpg

Indian law enforcement agencies have disclosed the Popular Front of India's (PFI) global funding channels which were reportedly used to assist the Muslim organization and its associates in spreading its networks across 17 states.In particular, the group received a huge sum of money from Saudi Arabia “in the name of helping Indians during Haj,” while “the people of the organization are also investing huge amount in real estate in Abu Dhabi,” the National Investigative Agency (NIA) has claimed.PFI members in Kerala have likewise been purportedly investing in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, laundering their incomes via e-wallet app Hawala, the document reported, while people linked to the organization are also said to be involved in the "car rental" business in the Gulf nations.Saudi Arabia’s PFI branch also “sent funds here in India through e-wallet in the name of legal aid and community service”, the document reads.In one example, the Social Forum in Oman, working in collaboration with the PFI and its affiliates, sent around $55,000 through Hawala. PFI Oman leader Ashfaq Chaikkinakath Puyil was entrusted with the fundraising, the NIA added.The intelligence report also added that the PFI had previously established roots in Turkey and with the help of Indian students sent transfers to the country a few years ago.The PFI also reportedly established shell companies in various countries, such as the Kuwait Indian Social Forum, which received money from wealthy employees and businessmen of Kuwait in the name of helping Muslim interests. Meanwhile, the forum allegedly helped radicalize Muslims by spreading videos of violence.* Daesh (also known as IS/ISIS) a terrorist organization banned in Russia

https://sputniknews.com/20220925/popular-front-of-india-conspired-to-establish-islamic-rule-top-terror-investigating-agency-says-1101200060.html

kerala

persian gulf

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

extremism, radical islamist, islamist terrorists, terror, kerala, persian gulf, money laundering, bank secrecy act/anti-money laundering (bsa/aml)