https://sputniknews.com/20220929/russias-energy-ministry-ruling-out-mothballing-of-sakhalin-1-wells-1101326726.html

Russia's Energy Ministry Ruling Out Mothballing of Sakhalin 1 Wells

Russia's Energy Ministry Ruling Out Mothballing of Sakhalin 1 Wells

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, Russia, (Sputnik) - The Russian Ministry of Energy expects to resume production of oil and gas at the Sakhalin 1 project soon and is ruling... 29.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-29T04:34+0000

2022-09-29T04:34+0000

2022-09-29T04:34+0000

russia

oil

sakhalin region

sakhalin-1

energy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101710/54/1017105429_0:198:2937:1850_1920x0_80_0_0_70df01001ea8c2c75ccd9a591ad770a1.jpg

On Wednesday, Valery Limarenko, the governor of Russia's southeastern region of Sakhalin, said that the volume of oil and condensate production at the Russia-led energy project Sakhalin-1 had almost halved from January-July 2022, and extraction at the site was stopped. He added that the annual production will drop from 8.9 million tonnes to 4.2 million tonnes.He noted that the ministry has options for the resumption of production, adding that now gas supplies are secured by the Sakhalin 2 project and Russian energy giant Gazprom.US company ExxonMobil's subsidiary remains to be the operator of the Sakhalin-1 project and owns 30% of the shares. In March, the company announced its intention to withdraw from the project and declared force majeure in April, significantly reducing oil and gas production in the project.On August 3, ExxonMobil announced that it was planning to transfer its operating activities on the project to another, undisclosed legal entity. Other Sakhalin-1 project's shareholders are Japan's Sodeco with 30%, India's ONGC with 20%, and Russia's Rosneft with 20%.

sakhalin region

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

oil, sakhalin region, sakhalin-1, energy