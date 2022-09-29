https://sputniknews.com/20220929/russia-will-respond-to-expulsion-of-6-diplomats-from-montenegro-foreign-ministry-says-1101352512.html
Russia Will Respond to Expulsion of 6 Diplomats From Montenegro, Foreign Ministry Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will respond to the expulsion of six diplomats from the Montenegro, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.
"As the Russian side stated earlier, Russia will give an appropriate response," the ministry said.
Earlier, the Montenegrin Foreign Ministry announced that it was expelling six Russian diplomats.
"@MFA_MNE declared 6 diplomats of the Embassy of the Russian Federation accredited in Montenegro as personae non-gratae, due to activities that are contrary to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and relations of mutual appreciation and respect between the two countries," the ministry said on Twitter.