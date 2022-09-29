International
https://sputniknews.com/20220929/russia-will-respond-to-expulsion-of-6-diplomats-from-montenegro-foreign-ministry-says-1101352512.html
Russia Will Respond to Expulsion of 6 Diplomats From Montenegro, Foreign Ministry Says
Russia Will Respond to Expulsion of 6 Diplomats From Montenegro, Foreign Ministry Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will respond to the expulsion of six diplomats from the Montenegro, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik. 29.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-29T17:04+0000
2022-09-29T17:04+0000
russia
montenegro
persona non grata
diplomatic expulsions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/15/1099834501_0:15:1881:1073_1920x0_80_0_0_7220f45987b15928e0facb1c2b2f704a.jpg
"As the Russian side stated earlier, Russia will give an appropriate response," the ministry said.Earlier, the Montenegrin Foreign Ministry announced that it was expelling six Russian diplomats."@MFA_MNE declared 6 diplomats of the Embassy of the Russian Federation accredited in Montenegro as personae non-gratae, due to activities that are contrary to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and relations of mutual appreciation and respect between the two countries," the ministry said on Twitter.
russia
montenegro
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/15/1099834501_0:0:1881:1412_1920x0_80_0_0_204eee9f0c8fec3bd1e8406536162cf7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, montenegro, persona non grata, diplomatic expulsions
russia, montenegro, persona non grata, diplomatic expulsions

Russia Will Respond to Expulsion of 6 Diplomats From Montenegro, Foreign Ministry Says

17:04 GMT 29.09.2022
© Sputnik / Anton Denisov / Go to the mediabankThe national flag of the Russian Federation was solemnly raised on the Day of Russia on Poklonnaya Hill.
The national flag of the Russian Federation was solemnly raised on the Day of Russia on Poklonnaya Hill. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.09.2022
© Sputnik / Anton Denisov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will respond to the expulsion of six diplomats from the Montenegro, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.
"As the Russian side stated earlier, Russia will give an appropriate response," the ministry said.
Earlier, the Montenegrin Foreign Ministry announced that it was expelling six Russian diplomats.
"@MFA_MNE declared 6 diplomats of the Embassy of the Russian Federation accredited in Montenegro as personae non-gratae, due to activities that are contrary to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and relations of mutual appreciation and respect between the two countries," the ministry said on Twitter.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала