Putin: West Attempts to Stir Conflict Among CIS Countries
Putin: West Attempts to Stir Conflict Among CIS Countries
The president stressed that the West is ready to target any country, creating a crisis, provoking a coup or a massacre. 29.09.2022, Sputnik International
Vladimir Putin addressed the heads of intel agencies of the Commonwealth of the Independents States on Thursday, warning that the member nations need to cooperate in order to oppose destabilization instigated by their rivals.The Russian president stressed that the West is aiming to escalate fuel conflicts among commonwealth countries.He noted that the unipolar global order of US dominance is now collapsing, while a new, fairer order is being formed.The risks of destabilizing the situation are growing, including in the countries of the Asia-Pacific region, the president argued.
Putin: West Attempts to Stir Conflict Among CIS Countries
14:36 GMT 29.09.2022 (Updated: 14:50 GMT 29.09.2022)
The president stressed that the West is ready to target any country, creating a crisis, provoking a coup or a massacre.
Vladimir Putin addressed the heads of intel agencies of the Commonwealth of the Independents States on Thursday, warning that the member nations need to cooperate in order to oppose destabilization instigated by their rivals.
The Russian president stressed that the West is aiming to escalate fuel conflicts among commonwealth countries.
"Following their goals, our geopolitical adversaries, our opponents, as we said just recently, are ready to expose everyone, any country, to turn it into the epicenter of the crisis, provoke a color revolution and unleash a bloody massacre. We have seen all this more than once," Putin said.
He noted that the unipolar global order of US dominance is now collapsing, while a new, fairer order is being formed.
"We also know that the West is working out scenarios for inciting new conflicts in CIS space. But we have enough of them anyway. It is enough to look at what is happening now between Russia and Ukraine, what is happening on the borders of some other CIS countries", Putin noted.
The risks of destabilizing the situation are growing, including in the countries of the Asia-Pacific region, the president argued.
"The risks of destabilization are still growing, including the risks of destabilization of the entire Asia-Pacific region," Putin said.