https://sputniknews.com/20220929/putin-west-attempts-to-stir-conflict-among-cis-countries-1101349494.html

Putin: West Attempts to Stir Conflict Among CIS Countries

Putin: West Attempts to Stir Conflict Among CIS Countries

The president stressed that the West is ready to target any country, creating a crisis, provoking a coup or a massacre. 29.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-29T14:36+0000

2022-09-29T14:36+0000

2022-09-29T14:50+0000

russia

vladimir putin

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1101349494.jpg?1664463042

Vladimir Putin addressed the heads of intel agencies of the Commonwealth of the Independents States on Thursday, warning that the member nations need to cooperate in order to oppose destabilization instigated by their rivals.The Russian president stressed that the West is aiming to escalate fuel conflicts among commonwealth countries.He noted that the unipolar global order of US dominance is now collapsing, while a new, fairer order is being formed.The risks of destabilizing the situation are growing, including in the countries of the Asia-Pacific region, the president argued.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

russia, vladimir putin