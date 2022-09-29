https://sputniknews.com/20220929/polish-politician-thanks-us-for-attacking-german-pipeline-month-of-action-against-africom-1101324606.html

Polish Politician Thanks US for Attacking German Pipeline; Month of Action Against Africom

Polish Politician Thanks US for Attacking German Pipeline; Month of Action Against Africom

Radek Sikorski, former Polish Defense Minister and husband of Washington Post reporter Anne Applebaum, has thanked the United States for attacking Germany's

Polish Politician Thanks US for Attacking German Pipeline; Month of Action Against Africom Radek Sikorski, the Former Polish Defense Minister and husband of Washington Post reporter Anne Applebaum, has formally thanked the United States for attacking Germany's Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines.

Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss the attack on German infrastructure. Radek Sikorski, the former Polish Defense Minister and husband of Washington Post reporter Anne Applebaum, has thanked the United States for attacking Germany's Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the Ukraine crisis. Russia is readying to absorb the new territory after the referendums are complete. Also, Congress plans another 12 billion dollars for Ukraine, and the US is the prime suspect in the Nord Stream attack.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist, joins us to discuss the US war on the EU. The US is winning the war on the EU that aims to destroy its industry and impoverish its people. Also, we discuss who benefits from the attack on the Nord Stream pipelines.Wyatt Reed, Sputnik News analyst, joins us to discuss the Eastern Ukraine referendums. Wyatt reports from the liberated territories of former Eastern Ukraine. Also, we discuss the Nord stream incident.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Saudi's crown prince will become the nation's prime minister. Also, there is documentation of Israeli guards beating two Palestinian children during detention, and 18 billion dollars has "disappeared" from Lebanese banks.Erica Caines, coordinating committee member of the Black Alliance For Peace, member of the Black working-class centered Ujima People's Progress Party in Maryland, founder of Liberation Through Reading and co-editor of the Revolutionary African blog Hood Communist, joins us to discuss the Global South. The Black Alliance for Peace has announced a month-long call to action to work on pushing the US empire to shut down Africom and halt its oppressive imperialist policies towards Africa. Also, Evo Morales argues that a democratic revolution is blossoming in Latin America and the Caribbean.Ted Rall, political cartoonist, and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss US citizens' support for the Ukraine neocon project. New polls suggest that support for the Ukraine crisis is waning as economic woes set in. Most Americans now favor a quick diplomatic end to the conflict.Dr. Jemima Pierre, associate professor of Black studies and anthropology at the University of California, Los Angeles, a member of the Black Alliance for Peace, and an editor of the "Black Agenda Review" segment of the Black Agenda Report, joins us to discuss Haiti. Haiti is facing a humanitarian crisis from the US empire crushing its independence and sovereignty. Also, basic infrastructure is closing due to severe fuel shortages.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

