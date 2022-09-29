https://sputniknews.com/20220929/over-250000-people-took-part-in-demonstrations-against-pension-reform-in-france---union-1101358705.html
Over 250,000 People Took Part in Demonstrations Against Pension Reform in France - Union
Over 250,000 People Took Part in Demonstrations Against Pension Reform in France - Union
PARIS (Sputnik) - More than 250,000 people across France have participated in demonstrations against pension reform and demanding a rise in the minimum wage... 29.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-29T23:27+0000
2022-09-29T23:27+0000
2022-09-29T23:28+0000
world
france
protest
pension reform
demonstration
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107799/21/1077992197_0:0:3237:1821_1920x0_80_0_0_f6ba959fd5b91026d2ee0e5bd54bbffb.jpg
According to CGT, over 200 demonstrations against the increase in the retirement age to 65 years took place in France on Thursday. More than 250,000 people have taken part in demonstrations, also demanding a minimum wage of up to 2 thousand euros ($1,966).The protest action in the French capital Paris began after 2 p.m. local time (12:00 GMT) with a walkout from Denfert-Rochereau square to the final point of Place de la Bastille, a Sputnik correspondent reported earlier on Thursday. He added that the demonstrators included representatives of the Yellow Vests movement, trade unions, supporters of leftist, communist and socialist parties, as well as radical youth from the black bloc.The demonstrations have been held at the call of the country's three major trade unions, namely CGT, the Federation Syndicale Unitaire, and the Solidaires labor union. Demonstrations caused disruptions in the movement of rail and public transport, as well as led to the closure of the Eiffel Tower for visits.The protesters have been marching peacefully, with the column being controlled by police cordons, until some radicals began smashing bank windows and spray-painting bus stops. Violent clashes with police broke out as the demonstrators were about to reach the final destination, Place de la Bastille. Aggressive youths were provoking law enforcement by throwing bottles and smoke pellets. The police responded with batons and detentions.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107799/21/1077992197_228:0:2959:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_92ff018e66f774bc666a55c27b4725fb.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
france, protest, pension reform, demonstration
france, protest, pension reform, demonstration
Over 250,000 People Took Part in Demonstrations Against Pension Reform in France - Union
23:27 GMT 29.09.2022 (Updated: 23:28 GMT 29.09.2022)
PARIS (Sputnik) - More than 250,000 people across France have participated in demonstrations against pension reform and demanding a rise in the minimum wage, the French General Confederation of Labor (CGT, Confederation Generale du Travail) said on Thursday.
According to CGT, over 200 demonstrations against the increase in the retirement age to 65 years took place in France on Thursday. More than 250,000 people have taken part in demonstrations, also demanding a minimum wage of up to 2 thousand euros ($1,966).
The protest action in the French capital Paris began after 2 p.m. local time (12:00 GMT) with a walkout from Denfert-Rochereau square to the final point of Place de la Bastille, a Sputnik correspondent reported earlier on Thursday. He added that the demonstrators included representatives of the Yellow Vests movement, trade unions, supporters of leftist, communist and socialist parties, as well as radical youth from the black bloc.
The demonstrations have been held at the call of the country's three major trade unions, namely CGT, the Federation Syndicale Unitaire, and the Solidaires labor union. Demonstrations caused disruptions in the movement of rail and public transport, as well as led to the closure of the Eiffel Tower for visits.
The protesters have been marching peacefully, with the column being controlled by police cordons, until some radicals began smashing bank windows and spray-painting bus stops. Violent clashes with police broke out as the demonstrators were about to reach the final destination, Place de la Bastille. Aggressive youths were provoking law enforcement by throwing bottles and smoke pellets. The police responded with batons and detentions.