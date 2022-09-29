https://sputniknews.com/20220929/over-250000-people-took-part-in-demonstrations-against-pension-reform-in-france---union-1101358705.html

Over 250,000 People Took Part in Demonstrations Against Pension Reform in France - Union

PARIS (Sputnik) - More than 250,000 people across France have participated in demonstrations against pension reform and demanding a rise in the minimum wage... 29.09.2022, Sputnik International

According to CGT, over 200 demonstrations against the increase in the retirement age to 65 years took place in France on Thursday. More than 250,000 people have taken part in demonstrations, also demanding a minimum wage of up to 2 thousand euros ($1,966).The protest action in the French capital Paris began after 2 p.m. local time (12:00 GMT) with a walkout from Denfert-Rochereau square to the final point of Place de la Bastille, a Sputnik correspondent reported earlier on Thursday. He added that the demonstrators included representatives of the Yellow Vests movement, trade unions, supporters of leftist, communist and socialist parties, as well as radical youth from the black bloc.The demonstrations have been held at the call of the country's three major trade unions, namely CGT, the Federation Syndicale Unitaire, and the Solidaires labor union. Demonstrations caused disruptions in the movement of rail and public transport, as well as led to the closure of the Eiffel Tower for visits.The protesters have been marching peacefully, with the column being controlled by police cordons, until some radicals began smashing bank windows and spray-painting bus stops. Violent clashes with police broke out as the demonstrators were about to reach the final destination, Place de la Bastille. Aggressive youths were provoking law enforcement by throwing bottles and smoke pellets. The police responded with batons and detentions.

