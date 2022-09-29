International
https://sputniknews.com/20220929/nuclear-reactor-with-increased-safety-designed-in-japan-based-on-fukushima-lessons-1101352400.html
Nuclear Reactor With Increased Safety Designed in Japan Based on Fukushima Lessons
Nuclear Reactor With Increased Safety Designed in Japan Based on Fukushima Lessons
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries said on Thursday that it developed a concept of the advanced light water nuclear reactor SRZ-1200 with... 29.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-29T17:02+0000
2022-09-29T17:02+0000
asia
asia-pacific
asia & pacific
japan
fukushima
nuclear power plant
nuclear reactor
nuclear energy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105244/81/1052448123_0:196:2501:1602_1920x0_80_0_0_dad987cfa2166ba0fdc256ff55070254.jpg
"The SRZ-1200 is a 1,200MWe [megawatt electrical] class advanced light water reactor designed based on enhanced Japanese regulatory safety standards which incorporates lessons learned from the Fukushima Daiichi accident," the company noted.The new reactor has additional safety functions in comparison with conventional reactors, strengthening its resilience against natural disasters and reducing risk of nuclear emissions, according to Mitsubishi.Mitsubishi also plans to implement this project and bring the SRZ-1200 to market as soon as possible to ensure safe operations of Japanese nuclear power plants and "realize a carbon-neutral society for Japan."The nuclear disaster at Fukushima occurred on March 11, 2011, when the plant was heavily damaged in a magnitude 9 earthquake in the Pacific Ocean. It triggered a massive tsunami that hit the plant and caused three nuclear reactors to melt down. The accident is regarded as the worst nuclear disaster since the 1986 Chernobyl accident, resulting in large-scale contamination of local soil and water.
asia
asia-pacific
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105244/81/1052448123_52:0:2447:1796_1920x0_80_0_0_96c5e7f87cde9164f8371f3375a78cc9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
asia, asia-pacific, asia & pacific, japan, fukushima, nuclear power plant, nuclear reactor, nuclear energy
asia, asia-pacific, asia & pacific, japan, fukushima, nuclear power plant, nuclear reactor, nuclear energy

Nuclear Reactor With Increased Safety Designed in Japan Based on Fukushima Lessons

17:02 GMT 29.09.2022
© AFP 2022 / JIJI PRESSAn aerial view shows the quake-damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant in the Japanese town of Futaba, Fukushima prefecture on March 12, 2011. (File)
An aerial view shows the quake-damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant in the Japanese town of Futaba, Fukushima prefecture on March 12, 2011. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.09.2022
© AFP 2022 / JIJI PRESS
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries said on Thursday that it developed a concept of the advanced light water nuclear reactor SRZ-1200 with increased safety based on the lessons of the nuclear disaster on the Fukushima nuclear power plant in 2011.
"The SRZ-1200 is a 1,200MWe [megawatt electrical] class advanced light water reactor designed based on enhanced Japanese regulatory safety standards which incorporates lessons learned from the Fukushima Daiichi accident," the company noted.
The new reactor has additional safety functions in comparison with conventional reactors, strengthening its resilience against natural disasters and reducing risk of nuclear emissions, according to Mitsubishi.
Mitsubishi also plans to implement this project and bring the SRZ-1200 to market as soon as possible to ensure safe operations of Japanese nuclear power plants and "realize a carbon-neutral society for Japan."
The nuclear disaster at Fukushima occurred on March 11, 2011, when the plant was heavily damaged in a magnitude 9 earthquake in the Pacific Ocean. It triggered a massive tsunami that hit the plant and caused three nuclear reactors to melt down. The accident is regarded as the worst nuclear disaster since the 1986 Chernobyl accident, resulting in large-scale contamination of local soil and water.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала