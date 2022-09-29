International
French Workers' Unions Hold Mass Protests in Paris
North Korea Reportedly Fires Another Ballistic Missile Into Sea of Japan
North Korea Reportedly Fires Another Ballistic Missile Into Sea of Japan
This is the second report of missile launch this week, as on Wednesday Yonhap suggested that Pyongyang launched two short-range ballistic missiles. 29.09.2022, Sputnik International
Another missile was launched by North Korea on Thursday, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported, citing military. The Joint Chiefs of Staff of the South Korean armed forces said that Pyongyang had launched an unidentified type of missile towards the Sea of Japan, according to the agency.The projectile was reportedly launched towards the Sea of Japan, and according to Kyodo, it fell outside the Japanese exclusive economic zone.The reports come amid the visit of US Vice President Kamala Harris to Seoul. She met South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, reaffirming US commitment in the region.North Korea intensified ballistic missile and other projectile launches in 2022. Since the beginning of the year, Pyongyang has launched more than 20 missiles, compared to eight last year.
North Korea Reportedly Fires Another Ballistic Missile Into Sea of Japan

12:03 GMT 29.09.2022 (Updated: 12:26 GMT 29.09.2022)
A submarine-launched ballistic missile is displayed in Kim Il Sung Square during a military parade in Pyongyang, North Korea, April 15, 2017
A submarine-launched ballistic missile is displayed in Kim Il Sung Square during a military parade in Pyongyang, North Korea, April 15, 2017, to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country's late founder and grandfather of current ruler Kim Jong Un. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.09.2022
© AP Photo / Wong Maye-E
This is the second report of missile launch this week, as on Wednesday Yonhap suggested that Pyongyang launched two short-range ballistic missiles.
Another missile was launched by North Korea on Thursday, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported, citing military. The Joint Chiefs of Staff of the South Korean armed forces said that Pyongyang had launched an unidentified type of missile towards the Sea of Japan, according to the agency.
The projectile was reportedly launched towards the Sea of Japan, and according to Kyodo, it fell outside the Japanese exclusive economic zone.
The reports come amid the visit of US Vice President Kamala Harris to Seoul. She met South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, reaffirming US commitment in the region.
North Korea intensified ballistic missile and other projectile launches in 2022. Since the beginning of the year, Pyongyang has launched more than 20 missiles, compared to eight last year.
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала