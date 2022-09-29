https://sputniknews.com/20220929/north-korea-reportedly-fires-another-ballistic-missile-into-sea-of-japan-1101341359.html

North Korea Reportedly Fires Another Ballistic Missile Into Sea of Japan

This is the second report of missile launch this week, as on Wednesday Yonhap suggested that Pyongyang launched two short-range ballistic missiles. 29.09.2022, Sputnik International

Another missile was launched by North Korea on Thursday, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported, citing military. The Joint Chiefs of Staff of the South Korean armed forces said that Pyongyang had launched an unidentified type of missile towards the Sea of Japan, according to the agency.The projectile was reportedly launched towards the Sea of Japan, and according to Kyodo, it fell outside the Japanese exclusive economic zone.The reports come amid the visit of US Vice President Kamala Harris to Seoul. She met South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, reaffirming US commitment in the region.North Korea intensified ballistic missile and other projectile launches in 2022. Since the beginning of the year, Pyongyang has launched more than 20 missiles, compared to eight last year.

