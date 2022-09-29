International
Nicaraguan President Ortega Accuses Catholic Church of Coup Attempt
nicaragua, daniel ortega, coup, catholic church
08:07 GMT 29.09.2022
© Xinhua/Xin YueweiNicaraguan President Daniel Ortega (L) and Vice President Rosario Murillo attend the swearing-in ceremony for a new presidential term in Managua, Nicaragua, Jan. 10, 2022.
© Xinhua/Xin Yuewei
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Some Catholic priests in Nicaragua called on the population to seize military units and kill the president, Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega said on Thursday.

"The Catholic Church is using its bishops here in Nicaragua to carry out a coup attempt," Ortega said at the event marking the 43rd anniversary of the creation of the national police.

Ortega added that some of the priests in the country urged the citizens to carry out a coup, talked about the capture of military units, and called for his assassination. Commenting on criticism related to the infringement of democracy in the country, Ortega said that the church has no right to criticize him since it is itself a "perfect dictatorship."
In August, the Nicaraguan police placed Bishop Rolando Alvarez of Matagalpa under house arrest and sent seven of his assistants to police custody. They are accused of inciting violent actions against the country and destabilizing the situation.
