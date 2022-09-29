https://sputniknews.com/20220929/nicaraguan-president-accuses-catholic-church-of-coup-attempt-1101332338.html

Nicaraguan President Ortega Accuses Catholic Church of Coup Attempt

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Some Catholic priests in Nicaragua called on the population to seize military units and kill the president, Nicaraguan President Daniel... 29.09.2022, Sputnik International

Ortega added that some of the priests in the country urged the citizens to carry out a coup, talked about the capture of military units, and called for his assassination. Commenting on criticism related to the infringement of democracy in the country, Ortega said that the church has no right to criticize him since it is itself a "perfect dictatorship."In August, the Nicaraguan police placed Bishop Rolando Alvarez of Matagalpa under house arrest and sent seven of his assistants to police custody. They are accused of inciting violent actions against the country and destabilizing the situation.

nicaragua, daniel ortega, coup, catholic church