Kamala Harris Names North Korea a US Ally During Visit to Korean DMZ - Video

On the same day Harris made the gaffe, the DPRK reportedly launched a ballistic missile towards the Sea of Japan. 29.09.2022, Sputnik International

US Vice President Kamala Harris made a verbal gaffe during her visit to the Korean Demilitarized Zone that serves as a buffer between North and South Korea.In her speech, Harris named Pyongyang instead of Seoul as an ally of the US, apparently by mistake.Harris’ gaffe amused quite a few social media users, with former US diplomat Alberto Miguel Fernandez tweeting: “Evidently we switched sides in Korea under the Biden Administration and nobody told us.” “Unlike her boss, she can't claim advanced old age as a defense,” he added, referring to US President Joe Biden. Meanwhile, North Korea launched a ballistic missile towards the Sea of Japan on Thursday, the same day Harris made her blunder, Yonhap news agency reported.

