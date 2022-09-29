https://sputniknews.com/20220929/kamala-harris-names-north-korea-a-us-ally-during-visit-to-korean-dmz---video-1101354228.html
Kamala Harris Names North Korea a US Ally During Visit to Korean DMZ - Video
Kamala Harris Names North Korea a US Ally During Visit to Korean DMZ - Video
On the same day Harris made the gaffe, the DPRK reportedly launched a ballistic missile towards the Sea of Japan. 29.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-29T18:44+0000
2022-09-29T18:44+0000
2022-09-29T18:44+0000
democratic republic of north korea (dprk)
south korea
kamala harris
gaffe
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/18/1095746527_0:0:2955:1663_1920x0_80_0_0_0133ec9355c61c9d971aa49eb6a69688.jpg
US Vice President Kamala Harris made a verbal gaffe during her visit to the Korean Demilitarized Zone that serves as a buffer between North and South Korea.In her speech, Harris named Pyongyang instead of Seoul as an ally of the US, apparently by mistake.Harris’ gaffe amused quite a few social media users, with former US diplomat Alberto Miguel Fernandez tweeting: “Evidently we switched sides in Korea under the Biden Administration and nobody told us.” “Unlike her boss, she can't claim advanced old age as a defense,” he added, referring to US President Joe Biden. Meanwhile, North Korea launched a ballistic missile towards the Sea of Japan on Thursday, the same day Harris made her blunder, Yonhap news agency reported.
democratic republic of north korea (dprk)
south korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/18/1095746527_134:0:2865:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3ec4df4637e31dbd1e8dbe782e017061.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
democratic republic of north korea (dprk), south korea, kamala harris, gaffe
democratic republic of north korea (dprk), south korea, kamala harris, gaffe
Kamala Harris Names North Korea a US Ally During Visit to Korean DMZ - Video
On the same day Harris made the gaffe, the DPRK reportedly launched a ballistic missile towards the Sea of Japan.
US Vice President Kamala Harris made a verbal gaffe during her visit to the Korean Demilitarized Zone that serves as a buffer between North and South Korea.
In her speech, Harris named Pyongyang instead of Seoul as an ally of the US, apparently by mistake.
“So the United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the republic of North Korea,” she proclaimed.
Harris’ gaffe amused quite a few social media users, with former US diplomat Alberto Miguel Fernandez tweeting: “Evidently we switched sides in Korea under the Biden Administration and nobody told us.”
“Unlike her boss, she can't claim advanced old age as a defense,” he added, referring to US President Joe Biden.
Meanwhile, North Korea launched a ballistic missile
towards the Sea of Japan on Thursday, the same day Harris made her blunder, Yonhap news agency reported.