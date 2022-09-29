https://sputniknews.com/20220929/indias-top-court-extends-abortion-rights-to-all-women-removes-marital-distinction--1101329904.html

India's Top Court Extends Abortion Rights to All Women, Removes Marital Distinction

India's Top Court Extends Abortion Rights to All Women, Removes Marital Distinction

India was one of the first countries in the world to legalize abortion under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act in 1971. The act has since been... 29.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-29T09:53+0000

2022-09-29T09:53+0000

2022-09-29T09:53+0000

india

abortion

abortion

abortion rights

abortion

abortion

supreme court of india

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/05/1095288991_0:95:1280:815_1920x0_80_0_0_02a88df75e3d6170c0ac8a60f254db16.jpg

In a landmark verdict, the Supreme Court of India ruled on Thursday that all women are entitled to legal and safe abortion up to 24 weeks into their pregnancy, irrespective of their marital status.The three-justice bench led by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices A.S. Bopanna and J.B. Paridwala decided that the distinction between married and unmarried status is artificial in nature, claiming that only married women indulge in sexual activities.Previous statute differentiated between married women, rape victims and minors on the one hand, who could terminate up to 24 weeks into their pregnancy, and unmarried women on the other who were limited to be able to terminate up to 20 weeks into the process.In July, a 25-year-old woman filed a termination of pregnancy petition with the Supreme Court after the Delhi High Court turned down her plea. The woman had a consensual relationship with her partner, but when he turned down her marriage proposal, she discovered her pregnancy at about 22 weeks.

https://sputniknews.com/20220922/judge-blocks-indianas-abortion-ban-over-possibility-state-constitution-protects-freedom-of-choice-1101103894.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

abortion, abortion, abortion rights, abortion, abortion, supreme court of india