India Defers Six Airbag Rule for Car Manufacturer Amid Cost Concerns
India Defers Six Airbag Rule for Car Manufacturer Amid Cost Concerns
According to official data, as many as 155,622 people were killed in road accidents last year in India, meaning one death every four minutes on average. Car
India Defers Six Airbag Rule for Car Manufacturer Amid Cost Concerns
According to official data, as many as 155,622 people were killed in road accidents last year in India, meaning one death every four minutes on average. Car manufacturers are often blamed for ignoring safety standards, as they seek to reduce manufacturing costs given the price-sensitive Indian market.
New rules mandating a minimum of six airbags in passenger cars will come into force starting from October 1, 2023 -- a year later than previously supposed, India's Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari announced on Thursday.
The measure, aimed at enhancing “the safety of occupants of the motor vehicle” against lateral impact, has faced severe resistance from automakers, fearing that additional safety features would increase the manufacturing cost.
“Considering the global supply chain constraints being faced by the auto industry and its impact on the macroeconomic scenario, it has been decided to implement the proposal mandating a minimum of six Airbags w.e.f 1st October 2023,” Gadkari stated.
"Safety of all passengers travelling in motor vehicles irrespective of their cost and variants is the foremost priority," the minister said.
Currently, the Motor Vehicles Act mandates a minimum of two airbags -- one for the driver and the other for the front passenger.
Meanwhile, Moody's Investor Service said on Thursday that the Indian auto market would outperform its regional and global peers in the backdrop of stronger macroeconomic environment and indications of the easing of semiconductor shortages.