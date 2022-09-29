https://sputniknews.com/20220929/india-defers-six-airbag-rule-for-car-manufacturer-amid-cost-concerns-1101340237.html

India Defers Six Airbag Rule for Car Manufacturer Amid Cost Concerns

India Defers Six Airbag Rule for Car Manufacturer Amid Cost Concerns

According to official data, as many as 155,622 people were killed in road accidents last year in India, meaning one death every four minutes on average. Car... 29.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-29T12:42+0000

2022-09-29T12:42+0000

2022-09-29T12:42+0000

india

road

accidents

car

car crash

auto market

auto industry

safety

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101337233_0:36:701:430_1920x0_80_0_0_5341f599c68d03ea3dbf141ef9a6feb4.jpg

New rules mandating a minimum of six airbags in passenger cars will come into force starting from October 1, 2023 -- a year later than previously supposed, India's Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari announced on Thursday.The measure, aimed at enhancing “the safety of occupants of the motor vehicle” against lateral impact, has faced severe resistance from automakers, fearing that additional safety features would increase the manufacturing cost."Safety of all passengers travelling in motor vehicles irrespective of their cost and variants is the foremost priority," the minister said.Currently, the Motor Vehicles Act mandates a minimum of two airbags -- one for the driver and the other for the front passenger.Meanwhile, Moody's Investor Service said on Thursday that the Indian auto market would outperform its regional and global peers in the backdrop of stronger macroeconomic environment and indications of the easing of semiconductor shortages.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

road, accidents, car, car crash, auto market, auto industry, safety