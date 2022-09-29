https://sputniknews.com/20220929/hurricane-ian-pipeline-politics-pacific-mutiny-electoral-count-act-1101321193.html

Hurricane Ian, Pipeline Politics, Pacific Mutiny, Electoral Count Act

Hurricane Ian, Pipeline Politics, Pacific Mutiny, Electoral Count Act

Low unemployment and food insecurity somehow coexist in the United States, and moving nutrition labels won't solve this problem.

Hurricane Ian, Pipeline Politics, Pacific Mutiny, Electoral Count Act Low unemployment and food insecurity somehow coexist in the United States, and moving nutrition labels won’t solve this problem.

Meteorologist Denise Isaac, who has worked for TV networks like NBC and Telemundo, joins Misfits' John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte to discuss what devastation Hurricane Ian could bring to Florida and what forces helped that storm become the monster it is.Zane Argeras, a resident of Clearwater, Florida, discusses his experience on the ground as the storm makes landfall in western Florida.Kim Keenan, adjunct professor at George Washington University and former general counsel for the NAACP, previews the most significant cases before the US Supreme Court this term.Labor attorney, human rights activist and author Dan Kovalik joins the show to talk about pipeline sabotage in Europe and the legal battle between the US and TC Energy over the Keystone XL. He discusses how Americans are misled when it comes to government spending, and breaks down what’s going on at the US-Pacific Islands summit, where it seems like some small nations are standing up for their interests a little bit more than the Biden administration might have hoped.Daniel McAdams, executive director of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity, talks about the Electoral Count Act before the US Congress, the most eye-popping tidbits from Maggie Haberman’s book about the Trump administration, creeping over criminalization in society, and “prison reform” possibilities in the US.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

