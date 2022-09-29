https://sputniknews.com/20220929/hurricane-ian-causing-catastrophic-flooding-in-florida-threatens-3-more-states-nhc-says-1101345879.html

Hurricane Ian Causing ‘Catastrophic Flooding’ in Florida, Threatens 3 More States, NHC Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Hurricane Ian is provoking "catastrophic flooding" in Florida, and threatens Georgia, South and North Carolina, the National Hurricane... 29.09.2022, Sputnik International

The National Weather Service has issued special weather advisories and warnings for at least nine cities across the region.As of Thursday morning, the hurricane has left almost 2.6 millions of people without electricity in Florida, the PowerOutage.us web portal said. Another 240,000 customers have experienced power outages in Puerto Rico, while over 15,500 people are without power in Georgia and both Carolinas.Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday. US President Joe Biden declared a "major disaster" in this state.

