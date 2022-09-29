International
LIVE: French Workers' Unions Hold Mass Protests in Paris
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20220929/hurricane-ian-causing-catastrophic-flooding-in-florida-threatens-3-more-states-nhc-says-1101345879.html
Hurricane Ian Causing ‘Catastrophic Flooding’ in Florida, Threatens 3 More States, NHC Says
Hurricane Ian Causing ‘Catastrophic Flooding’ in Florida, Threatens 3 More States, NHC Says
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Hurricane Ian is provoking "catastrophic flooding" in Florida, and threatens Georgia, South and North Carolina, the National Hurricane... 29.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-29T13:26+0000
2022-09-29T13:26+0000
americas
us
florida
hurricane
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1b/1101292237_0:119:2100:1300_1920x0_80_0_0_33f61f02ae8743a05b7c08a9fa96b8cb.png
The National Weather Service has issued special weather advisories and warnings for at least nine cities across the region.As of Thursday morning, the hurricane has left almost 2.6 millions of people without electricity in Florida, the PowerOutage.us web portal said. Another 240,000 customers have experienced power outages in Puerto Rico, while over 15,500 people are without power in Georgia and both Carolinas.Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday. US President Joe Biden declared a "major disaster" in this state.
americas
florida
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1b/1101292237_269:0:2002:1300_1920x0_80_0_0_db79fe56acd385fc1567a4df4f9b348c.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, florida, hurricane
us, florida, hurricane

Hurricane Ian Causing ‘Catastrophic Flooding’ in Florida, Threatens 3 More States, NHC Says

13:26 GMT 29.09.2022
© CIRA/NOAAThis GOES-East GeoCcolor satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration captures Hurricane Ian on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, as it churns over the Gulf of Mexico.
This GOES-East GeoCcolor satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration captures Hurricane Ian on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, as it churns over the Gulf of Mexico. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.09.2022
© CIRA/NOAA
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Hurricane Ian is provoking "catastrophic flooding" in Florida, and threatens Georgia, South and North Carolina, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday.

"Ian producing catastrophic flooding over East-Central Florida. Forecast to produce life-threatening flooding, storm surge and gusty winds across portions of Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas," the NHC said in an advisory.

The National Weather Service has issued special weather advisories and warnings for at least nine cities across the region.
As of Thursday morning, the hurricane has left almost 2.6 millions of people without electricity in Florida, the PowerOutage.us web portal said. Another 240,000 customers have experienced power outages in Puerto Rico, while over 15,500 people are without power in Georgia and both Carolinas.
© Screenshot/Mike SeidelHurricane Ian has officially made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 storm, the US National Hurricane Center has confirmed.
Hurricane Ian has officially made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 storm, the US National Hurricane Center has confirmed. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.09.2022
Hurricane Ian has officially made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 storm, the US National Hurricane Center has confirmed.
© Screenshot/Mike Seidel
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday. US President Joe Biden declared a "major disaster" in this state.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала