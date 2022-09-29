https://sputniknews.com/20220929/grammy-winning-american-rapper-coolio-dead-at-59-1101325154.html

Grammy-Winning American Rapper Coolio Dead at 59

Grammy-Winning American Rapper Coolio Dead at 59

Coolio began his career in the 1980s but rose to fame in 1995 with the release of "Gangsta's Paradise." The song gained increased airplay by being featured in... 29.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-29T02:01+0000

2022-09-29T02:01+0000

2022-09-29T02:07+0000

viral

death

musician

rapper

heart attack

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101325339_0:15:2657:1509_1920x0_80_0_0_1fa04ba5f69b1af188029b12b3ed7e94.png

American rapper Coolio died Wednesday in Los Angeles, California, his longtime manager has confirmed. The musician was 59 years old.Citing manager Jarez, TMZ reported that Coolio had been at a friend's home, and that he was found dead on the bathroom floor after excusing himself moments earlier. He was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.Although an official cause of death has not been determined, it's believed the rapper died after suffering a cardiac arrest.Aside from the "Gangsta's Paradise" hit song, Coolio was also known for "Hit 'em High," "Rolling With My Homies" and "Fantastic Voyage," among other tracks. He also created the intro song to the 1996 Nickelodeon show "Kenan & Kel."Fellow musicians and fans alike have taken to social media to express their sorrow and highlight Coolio's contribution to the industry."Before there was 'Gangsta's Paradise,' there was Coolio's debut single, 'County Line,' which encapsulated all the qualities that explained his success. A heavy subject matter – being broke and needing welfare & food stamps – but making it an anthem about scamming the government," wrote fellow rapper Biz Markie."At his best Coolio was a middle-ground between Cube and Fatlip: self-deprecating but serious." Despite the success of his sophomore album, Coolio would later go on to part ways with his record label - Tommy Records - after his third album and subsequent collection failed to gain attention and break music charts. His song "C U When U Get There" was his last Top 40 hit in the US.Over the years, Coolio would occasionally appear on reality TV shows such as "Wife Swap," and "Celebrity Big Brother," and appearances on "The Nanny." He also voiced himself on a 2013 episode of "Gravity Falls." In September 2016, the musician was arrested for carrying a loaded firearm inside a bag at California's Los Angeles International Airport, ultimately being put on 3 years probation for the offense. A year later, he was denied entry to Singapore, where he was scheduled to perform at a Formula One event.Born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., the musician, producer and actor is survived by his ex-wife and six children.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

death, musician, rapper, heart attack