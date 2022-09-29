International
LIVE: French Workers' Unions Hold Mass Protests in Paris
Energy Crisis in Europe
Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
Sputnik is live from Paris, as French workers' unions stage a nationwide strike protesting against the economic and social policies of the government. The protestors are demanding that their leaders tackle inflation and record-high energy prices, calling for pay rises and pension reform.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
11:56 GMT 29.09.2022
Europe is facing an unprecedented energy crisis and skyrocketing cost of living after slapping sanctions on Russia, citing the beginning of the special military op in Ukraine.
Sputnik is live from Paris, as French workers' unions stage a nationwide strike protesting against the economic and social policies of the government. The protestors are demanding that their leaders tackle inflation and record-high energy prices, calling for pay rises and pension reform.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
