French Workers' Unions Hold Mass Protests in Paris

French Workers' Unions Hold Mass Protests in Paris

Europe is facing an unprecedented energy crisis and skyrocketing cost of living after slapping sanctions on Russia, citing the beginning of the special... 29.09.2022

Sputnik is live from Paris, as French workers' unions stage a nationwide strike protesting against the economic and social policies of the government. The protestors are demanding that their leaders tackle inflation and record-high energy prices, calling for pay rises and pension reform.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

