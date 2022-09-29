https://sputniknews.com/20220929/former-state-chief-digvijaya-singh-joins-race-for-indias-congress-party-president-as-d-day-looms-1101333113.html

Former State Chief Digvijaya Singh Joins Race for India’s Congress Party President as D-Day Looms

Former State Chief Digvijaya Singh Joins Race for India’s Congress Party President as D-Day Looms

The race to elect the new head of India's main opposition party has already witnessed a few twists and turns. There's no confirmation yet about the number of... 29.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-29T10:51+0000

2022-09-29T10:51+0000

2022-09-29T10:51+0000

india

indian national congress

rahul gandhi

sonia gandhi

elections

elections

polls

polls

polls

opposition party

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101334879_0:240:594:574_1920x0_80_0_0_2c8b71aa706e02413426b1140b34dcb9.jpg

Senior Congress politician and former Madhya Pradesh state chief Digvijaya Singh confirmed that he would contest the opposition party’s presidential elections on Thursday, ending days of speculation about his candidature for the party's top post.He further stated that he would be filing his nomination on Friday, which is also the last day to submit papers for the elections scheduled for October 17.The only other candidate to have confirmed his participation in the polls has been Shashi Tharoor, a well-known Congress parliamentarian from Kerala state. He is also expected to formalize his nomination on Friday.Earlier, current Rajasthan state chief Ashok Gehlot was tipped to be the frontrunner for the position given his proximity to Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.However, a recent act of rebellion by legislators in the Rajasthan Congress Party has appeared to have affected his chances.The crisis erupted after more than 80 legislators loyal to Gehlot revolted against the central leadership's alleged decision to appoint the Rajasthan state chief's bitter rival Sachin Pilot as the head of the government.There's no word yet whether Gehlot plans to file his nomination for the post.

madhya pradesh

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

indian national congress, rahul gandhi, sonia gandhi, elections, elections, polls, polls, polls, opposition party, opposition, opposition, candidate, nomination, madhya pradesh