Family Sues Quebec Hospital for Mocking Dying Indigenous Woman, Report Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The family of Joyce Echaquan, an Indigenous woman who died in 2020 at a Quebec hospital as she was mocked by the staff, is suing the... 29.09.2022

americas

canada

indigenous peoples

According to the report, Joyce's family is suing a Joliette hospital, and all the personnel involved in the incident surrounding her death.The lawsuit was filed by Patrick Martin-Menard, the legal representative of the family, who said this was about rendering justice for the loss of the family member, the report added.In September 2020, Echaquan, 37, recorded herself from her bed at a hospital located in the city of Joliette as the nurse and her assistant were making disrespectful comment at her. The mother of seven passed away shortly after the incident.On Wednesday, the family marked two years since her death.

