https://sputniknews.com/20220929/eiffel-tower-in-paris-closed-over-countrywide-pension-strike-1101342464.html

Eiffel Tower in Paris Closed Over Countrywide Pension Strike

Eiffel Tower in Paris Closed Over Countrywide Pension Strike

PARIS (Sputnik) - Paris’s Eiffel Tower will be closed all of Thursday amid a nationwide strike against a pension reform plan. 29.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-29T12:38+0000

2022-09-29T12:38+0000

2022-09-29T12:38+0000

world

strike

paris

france

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106732/45/1067324503_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c8a97eb2e3a13b33996317b486cb75ab.jpg

On Wednesday, the country’s major trade unions, including the CGT, FSU and Solidaires, urged the French to take to the streets of Paris and other cities to protest against the government’s plan to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64, and demand an increase in wages and social benefits amid soaring inflation.The strike is expected to bring together up to 6,000 demonstrators in Paris and disrupt traffic across France.

paris

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

strike, paris, france