Eiffel Tower in Paris Closed Over Countrywide Pension Strike
PARIS (Sputnik) - Paris’s Eiffel Tower will be closed all of Thursday amid a nationwide strike against a pension reform plan. 29.09.2022, Sputnik International
Eiffel Tower in Paris Closed Over Countrywide Pension Strike

12:38 GMT 29.09.2022
© Sputnik / Irina Kalashnikova
© Sputnik / Irina Kalashnikova
PARIS (Sputnik) - Paris's Eiffel Tower will be closed all of Thursday amid a nationwide strike against a pension reform plan.

"Due to strike action, the Eiffel Tower will remain closed today," a statement on the landmark's website read.

On Wednesday, the country's major trade unions, including the CGT, FSU and Solidaires, urged the French to take to the streets of Paris and other cities to protest against the government's plan to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64, and demand an increase in wages and social benefits amid soaring inflation.
The strike is expected to bring together up to 6,000 demonstrators in Paris and disrupt traffic across France.
