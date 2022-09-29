https://sputniknews.com/20220929/double-standards-us-blasts-russia-over-referendums-but-recognizes-illegal-occupations-elsewhere-1101338702.html

Double Standards? US Blasts Russia Over Referendums but Recognizes Illegal Occupations Elsewhere

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discussed several topics throughout the show, including the recent referendums that were... 29.09.2022, Sputnik International

Double standards? US blasts Russia over referendums but recognizes illegal occupations elsewhere On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discussed several topics throughout the show, including the recent referendums that were held in Zaporozhye, Kherson, Lugansk and Donetsk.

Ted Rall - Cartoonist and political punditMark Sleboda - Political and military analystTyler Nixon - Lawyer and political punditWyatt Reed - Sputnik correspondentIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by Ted Rall to talk about hurricane Ian and its effect on the southern US, along with the Azov Battalion's visit to Capitol Hill.In the second hour, Manila and Jamarl were joined by Mark Sleboda to discuss the recent sabotage of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline within Danish territory and Russia's decree to grant Edward Snowden citizenship. Fault Lines was later joined by Sputnik correspondent Wyatt Reed from Moscow to talk about the results of the referendums in Zaporozhye, Kherson, Lugansk and Donetsk.In the third hour, Fault Lines spoke to Tyler Nixon about the Igor Danchenko saga and the recent FBI revelations regarding their dealings, along with the oath keepers trial.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

