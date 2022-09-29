https://sputniknews.com/20220929/delhi-airport-declared-5g-ready-as-india-awaits-october-1-rollout--1101339825.html
Delhi Airport Declared 5G-Ready as India Awaits October 1 Rollout
For four consecutive years, the Delhi International Airport -- one of the busiest in the world -- has been named the best airport in India and Asia by the London-based airline, airport review, and ranking site Skytrax.
Passengers will be able to use 5G inside the Delhi International Airport once Telecom Service Providers, including Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, and state-run BSNL and MTNL, roll out their services in the national capital.
Most airports in India currently offer wireless services to flyers through Wi-Fi.
"Delhi Airport always remains ahead in bringing new-gen technologies to the passengers. To enhance their experience at the airport we have built our own 5G infrastructure
. The 5G network offers a faster speed and lower latency," the airport's CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said in a statement.
However, the demand for faster internet speed and seamless connectivity has increased in recent years as more and more people in India opt for smartphones. As per a Deloitte study, the country had 750 million smartphone users at the end of 2021.
With the Delhi International Airport becoming 5G compliant, travelers will have access to super fast speed compared to the current Wi-fi.
Last week, the federal government said that 5G telecom services will be launched by Prime Minister Narendra at an event in Delhi on October 1.