https://sputniknews.com/20220929/delhi-airport-declared-5g-ready-as-india-awaits-october-1-rollout--1101339825.html

Delhi Airport Declared 5G-Ready as India Awaits October 1 Rollout

Delhi Airport Declared 5G-Ready as India Awaits October 1 Rollout

For four consecutive years, the Delhi International Airport -- one of the busiest in the world -- has been named the best airport in India and Asia by the... 29.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-29T12:45+0000

2022-09-29T12:45+0000

2022-09-29T12:45+0000

india

delhi

new delhi

airport

airport

delhi international airport private limited (dial)

5g

5g network

5g mobile internet

telecom

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/10/1079903407_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_c63a234fbd89836667a8bcd69dec229d.jpg

Passengers will be able to use 5G inside the Delhi International Airport once Telecom Service Providers, including Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, and state-run BSNL and MTNL, roll out their services in the national capital.Most airports in India currently offer wireless services to flyers through Wi-Fi.However, the demand for faster internet speed and seamless connectivity has increased in recent years as more and more people in India opt for smartphones. As per a Deloitte study, the country had 750 million smartphone users at the end of 2021.With the Delhi International Airport becoming 5G compliant, travelers will have access to super fast speed compared to the current Wi-fi.Last week, the federal government said that 5G telecom services will be launched by Prime Minister Narendra at an event in Delhi on October 1.

delhi

new delhi

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

delhi, new delhi, airport, airport, delhi international airport private limited (dial), 5g, 5g network, 5g mobile internet, telecom, narendra modi, narendra modi