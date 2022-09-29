https://sputniknews.com/20220929/death-toll-from-shipwreck-in-north-of-bangladesh-rises-to-69-another-3-missing-reports-say-1101329694.html

Death Toll From Shipwreck in North of Bangladesh Rises to 69, Another 3 Missing, Reports Say

Death Toll From Shipwreck in North of Bangladesh Rises to 69, Another 3 Missing, Reports Say

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - The number of victims in a shipwreck in the north of Bangladesh has reached 69, with three people missing, local media reported. 29.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-29T06:35+0000

2022-09-29T06:35+0000

2022-09-29T06:35+0000

world

bangladesh

shipwreck

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0a/1100628732_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6ec2be67410634dd4527ee55217a6cb4.jpg

A total of 30 women, 21 children and 18 men died as a result of the accident, while three more are missing, according to the rescuers, United News of Bangladesh reported on Wednesday.On Sunday, an overloaded passenger boat carrying about 80 people sank in the middle of the Karatoya river. The majority of the passengers were Hindu devotees heading to the temple.Such accidents are quite common in Bangladesh, which has more than 230 rivers. However, this shipwreck is by far the largest boat accident in 2022.

bangladesh

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

bangladesh, shipwreck