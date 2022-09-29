https://sputniknews.com/20220929/brics-countries-discussing-creation-of-single-currency-russian-ambassador-says-1101339267.html

BRICS Countries Discussing Creation of Single Currency, Russian Ambassador Says

BRICS Countries Discussing Creation of Single Currency, Russian Ambassador Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) are discussing the possibility of creating a single currency, Pavel Knyazev... 29.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-29T11:24+0000

2022-09-29T11:24+0000

2022-09-29T11:26+0000

brics

currency

world

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/17/1096603406_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_64f767e1c83a58c44342ab703000b01f.jpg

Previously, Tehran proposed creating a new single currency to facilitate trade between SCO members.BRICS is an informal association of the world's major developing economies which was formed in 2006 to enhance cooperation between the member nations and elaborate common approaches to global economic challenges.The countries in the bloc represent around 40 percent of the global population and around a quarter of the global GDP.About 15 countries have expressed interest in joining the BRICS, according to the official.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

brics, currency, russia