https://sputniknews.com/20220929/brics-countries-discussing-creation-of-single-currency-russian-ambassador-says-1101339267.html
BRICS Countries Discussing Creation of Single Currency, Russian Ambassador Says
BRICS Countries Discussing Creation of Single Currency, Russian Ambassador Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) are discussing the possibility of creating a single currency, Pavel Knyazev... 29.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-29T11:24+0000
2022-09-29T11:24+0000
2022-09-29T11:26+0000
brics
currency
world
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/17/1096603406_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_64f767e1c83a58c44342ab703000b01f.jpg
Previously, Tehran proposed creating a new single currency to facilitate trade between SCO members.BRICS is an informal association of the world's major developing economies which was formed in 2006 to enhance cooperation between the member nations and elaborate common approaches to global economic challenges.The countries in the bloc represent around 40 percent of the global population and around a quarter of the global GDP.About 15 countries have expressed interest in joining the BRICS, according to the official.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/17/1096603406_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_de7fddfc35e93301aad9681400e8b489.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
brics, currency, russia
BRICS Countries Discussing Creation of Single Currency, Russian Ambassador Says
11:24 GMT 29.09.2022 (Updated: 11:26 GMT 29.09.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) are discussing the possibility of creating a single currency, Pavel Knyazev, ambassador at large of the Russian Foreign Ministry and sous-sherpa of Russia in BRICS, said on Thursday.
"The possibility and prospects of a common single currency, the BRICS-based accounting currency, is being discussed," Knyazev said during an expert discussion on prospects for the expansion of the BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization hosted by the Valdai Club.
Previously, Tehran proposed creating a new single currency
to facilitate trade between SCO members.
BRICS is an informal association of the world's major developing economies which was formed in 2006 to enhance cooperation between the member nations and elaborate common approaches to global economic challenges.
The countries in the bloc represent around 40 percent of the global population and around a quarter of the global GDP.
About 15 countries have expressed interest in joining the BRICS
, according to the official.