Beijing, Tokyo Commemorate 50 Years of Relations Amid Deepening Political Row

On Thursday, the governments of Japan and China commemorated half a century of diplomatic relations, albeit without the pomp and circumstance, due to their present strained relations.On September 29, 1972, Japanese Prime Minister Kakuei Tanaka and Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai signed a joint communique in which the two countries agreed to "establish relations of perpetual peace and friendship."Japan’s move came months after US President Richard Nixon traveled to Beijing to do much the same, pledging to work toward “mutual benefit and peaceful coexistence.” However, the US only made the formal switch from recognizing Taipei to recognizing Beijing in 1978.‘Constructive and Stable’ RelationsSeparate receptions were held in Beijing and Tokyo on Thursday to mark the anniversary. In Beijing, the reception was held at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse and attended by senior Chinese officials as well as Hideo Tarumi, Japan’s ambassador to Beijing.Xi hailed the anniversary as an “opportunity” for the two nations to “work together to build a China-Japan relationship that meets the requirements of the new era.”In Tokyo, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi attended an event hosted by the Japan Business Federation, a powerful lobby better known as the Keidanren.At the event, Keidanren chairman Masakazu Tokura hailed Japan’s relationship with China as “one of the most important bilateral relationships."Japanese figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu, a two-time Olympic champion who is beloved in China as an athlete and cultural ambassador, also attended the Tokyo ceremony."Today is a memorable day, and I feel very glad," Hanyu said, adding that he hopes Japan and China will "build a better relationship because they are neighbors."However, the feelings are different in the diplomatic sphere, where Japan has pulled closer to its chief ally, the United States, which declared in 2017 that “great power competition” with Russia and China was its new chief strategic concern.Tensions and TraumaTensions remain between the two nations, though, rooted partly in present-day competing interests and claims, but also in historical trauma.Under former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Japan began a turn sharply to the right, pursuing increasing militarization as Abe sought to amend a key clause of the Japanese constitution that mandates military neutrality. He also aroused fury in China and Korea by visiting the Yasukuni Shrine, a memorial to Japanese war heroes, including those accused of war crimes. Abe was assassinated earlier this year at a political rally after leaving office by a man with a personal grudge against him.China and Japan also have competing claims over a group of uninhabited islands in the East China Sea that Japan calls the Senkakus and China calls Diaoyu Dao. The islets have great strategic value, sitting well offshore from mainland China and near the Miyako Strait and Japan’s Ryukyu Islands.Still, the economic and cultural exchange between the two East Asian countries has been immense: China has become Japan’s largest trading partner, with bilateral trade in 2021 reaching a record $391.4 billion. Trendy Chinese brands dot Japanese storefronts and Chinese youth dine on classic Japanese foods.

