White House Adviser: UK, EU Economies to Face 'Tough Period' in Coming Months

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - White House National Economic Council Director Brian Deese in an interview at The Economic Club in Washington said the UK and the EU... 28.09.2022

2022-09-28T02:21+0000

2022-09-28T02:21+0000

2022-09-28T02:18+0000

world

uk

us

economy

pound

us dollar

On Monday, the British pound fell to an all-time low of $1.0384 against the US dollar in light of UK Prime Minister Liz Truss's tax-cutting plans.He said the UK and EU are more exposed to energy volatility and do not have some of the incumbent strengths that the US does economically, he added.On Friday, UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwazi Kwarteng announced a 45 billion pound ($48 billion) tax-cutting package that would benefit the highest earners most, causing concern about unsustainable government borrowing.The International Monetary Fund (IMF) in a statement to Sputnik on Tuesday said the fund is closely following reports about concerning economic developments in the British economy and currently engaged with UK authorities about the matter.

uk, us, economy, pound, us dollar