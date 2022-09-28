https://sputniknews.com/20220928/von-der-leyen-says-no-democracy-for-italy-us-war-on-europe-julian-assange-protests-on-october-8-1101291746.html

Von Der Leyen Says No Democracy for Italy; US War on Europe; Julian Assange Protests on October 8

Von Der Leyen Says No Democracy for Italy; US War on Europe; Julian Assange Protests on October 8

Poland and Italy push back against Ursula Von Der Leyen's recent remarks that the European Union has tools to circumvent the results of the Italian election. 28.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-28T12:54+0000

2022-09-28T12:54+0000

2022-09-28T12:54+0000

the critical hour

gustavo petro

julian assange

donbass

italy

poland

united nations

radio

radio sputnik

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1b/1101291600_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_164107cc3c2bef00d18e3b1a9b3626a4.png

Von Der Leyen Says No Democracy for Italy; US War on Europe; Julian Assange Protests on October 8 Poland and Italy push back against Ursula Von Der Leyen's recent remarks that the European Union has tools to circumvent the results of the Italian election.

Wyatt Reed, Sputnik News analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. US neocons are concerned that a particular element in the conservative movement may be moving towards opposing the Ukraine project. Also, Congress is set to announce another 12 billion dollars for the Ukraine conflict.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist, joins us to discuss US foreign policy. The democratic party has firmly and unapologetically assumed the mantle of the war party in US politics. Also, Poland and Italy push back against Ursula Von Der Leyen's recent remarks that the European Union has tools to circumvent the results of the Italian election.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss China. South Korea seems reticent to get dragged into a military conflict with China. Also, the US is trying to sway the Philippines into assisting them in their anti-China crusade.Dr. Margaret Flowers, co-editor of Popular Resistance, joins us to discuss domestic policy. Biden's student debt program costs a fraction of US giveaways to the top 1%. Also, most Democrats don't want Joe Biden to run again in 2024.Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the EU economy. EU economic growth is likely to drop to zero. Also, Germany has not secured the gas it needs to make it through the winter, and some suspect that the US is intentionally destroying the EU economy.James Early, former Assistant Secretary for Education and Public Service at the Smithsonian Institution and board member for the Institute for Policy Studies, joins us to discuss the Global South. Venezuela and Colombia have officially reopened their border. Also, we discuss abortion rights in Latin America.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss fears of sabotage as gas currently pours into the Baltic Sea from three different leaks from Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines. Also, October 8 is a day set aside by Assange activists to protest, rally, and push for his release. Steve Poikonen shares more details.Nicolas Davies, peace activist and author of "Blood on Our Hands: The American Invasion of Iraq, joins us to discuss Gustavo Petro's heroic UN speech. The new president of Colombia made a historic speech at the UN in which he assailed the US war on drugs and promised some innovative law changes to address the issue.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

donbass

italy

poland

united nations

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

gustavo petro, julian assange, donbass, italy, poland, united nations, аудио, radio, radio sputnik