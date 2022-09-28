https://sputniknews.com/20220928/virgin-atlantic-removes-gender-restrictions-for-pilot--crew-uniforms-1101313546.html

Virgin Atlantic Removes Gender Restrictions for Pilot & Crew Uniforms

Virgin Atlantic Removes Gender Restrictions for Pilot & Crew Uniforms

Changes implemented by the airline also include badges for staff and customers to indicate what pronouns they would want to be referred to by. 28.09.2022, Sputnik International

Prominent British airline Virgin Atlantic has recently introduced changes to its uniform policy for company staff in a bid to become “the most inclusive airline in the skies,” MailOnline reports.According to the newspaper, plane crew and pilots will now be able to choose which uniform to wear, with men now being allowed to wear skirts and women being allowed to wear trousers.“Mandatory inclusivity training” is also being introduced by for the staff at Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Atlantic Holidays, along with “inclusivity learning for tourism partners.”The airline is also expected to introduce badges for staff and customers to indicate what pronouns they would want to be referred to by, and customers will be able to use gender-neutral markers like “Mx” or “X” during booking, the newspaper adds.These changes were introduced as part of the air carrier’s campaign called “Be Yourself”, under the auspices of which the staff were allowed to display their tattoos while at work.“People feel empowered when they are wearing what best represents them, and this gender identity policy allows people to embrace who they are and bring their full selves to work,” she added.

