https://sputniknews.com/20220928/virgin-atlantic-removes-gender-restrictions-for-pilot--crew-uniforms-1101313546.html
Virgin Atlantic Removes Gender Restrictions for Pilot & Crew Uniforms
Virgin Atlantic Removes Gender Restrictions for Pilot & Crew Uniforms
Changes implemented by the airline also include badges for staff and customers to indicate what pronouns they would want to be referred to by. 28.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-28T14:04+0000
2022-09-28T14:04+0000
2022-09-28T14:04+0000
world
uk
virgin atlantic
crew
uniforms
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106165/83/1061658324_0:54:1024:630_1920x0_80_0_0_a16bf0ed526317c9ae8e8bc24f6e921f.jpg
Prominent British airline Virgin Atlantic has recently introduced changes to its uniform policy for company staff in a bid to become “the most inclusive airline in the skies,” MailOnline reports.According to the newspaper, plane crew and pilots will now be able to choose which uniform to wear, with men now being allowed to wear skirts and women being allowed to wear trousers.“Mandatory inclusivity training” is also being introduced by for the staff at Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Atlantic Holidays, along with “inclusivity learning for tourism partners.”The airline is also expected to introduce badges for staff and customers to indicate what pronouns they would want to be referred to by, and customers will be able to use gender-neutral markers like “Mx” or “X” during booking, the newspaper adds.These changes were introduced as part of the air carrier’s campaign called “Be Yourself”, under the auspices of which the staff were allowed to display their tattoos while at work.“People feel empowered when they are wearing what best represents them, and this gender identity policy allows people to embrace who they are and bring their full selves to work,” she added.
https://sputniknews.com/20220818/uk-air-force-suspends-recruitment-due-to-insufficient-gender-ethnic-diversity-report-says-1099739435.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106165/83/1061658324_58:0:967:682_1920x0_80_0_0_55bcdb21c08add5be83479dc8721a18e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
uk, virgin atlantic, crew, uniforms
uk, virgin atlantic, crew, uniforms
Virgin Atlantic Removes Gender Restrictions for Pilot & Crew Uniforms
Changes implemented by the airline also include badges for staff and customers to indicate what pronouns they would want to be referred to by.
Prominent British airline Virgin Atlantic has recently introduced changes to its uniform policy for company staff in a bid to become “the most inclusive airline in the skies,” MailOnline reports.
According to the newspaper, plane crew and pilots will now be able to choose which uniform to wear, with men now being allowed to wear skirts and women being allowed to wear trousers.
“Mandatory inclusivity training” is also being introduced by for the staff at Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Atlantic Holidays, along with “inclusivity learning for tourism partners.”
The airline is also expected to introduce badges for staff and customers to indicate what pronouns they would want to be referred to by, and customers will be able to use gender-neutral markers like “Mx” or “X” during booking, the newspaper adds.
These changes were introduced as part of the air carrier’s campaign called “Be Yourself”, under the auspices of which the staff were allowed to display their tattoos while at work.
“As the mother of a non-binary child, and as an ally to the LGBTQ+ community, these efforts by Virgin Atlantic to further inclusivity for its people are extremely important and personal to me,” said American media personality Michelle Visage, who teamed up with Virgin Atlantic in order to showcase the changes.
“People feel empowered when they are wearing what best represents them, and this gender identity policy allows people to embrace who they are and bring their full selves to work,” she added.