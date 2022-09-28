https://sputniknews.com/20220928/us-wants-to-destroy-eu-as-economic-player-analysts-mull-ramifications-of-nord-stream-breakdown-1101318763.html
'US Wants to Destroy EU as Economic Player': Analysts Mull Ramifications of Nord Stream Breakdown
'US Wants to Destroy EU as Economic Player': Analysts Mull Ramifications of Nord Stream Breakdown
The Nord Stream 1 and 2 natural gas pipelines have been effectively rendered inoperable this week due to an incident that may have been an act of sabotage. 28.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-28T17:59+0000
2022-09-28T17:59+0000
2022-09-28T17:59+0000
nord stream
russia
europe
natural gas
opinion & analysis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/10/1096363672_0:248:2633:1729_1920x0_80_0_0_9f27d1c0a0b8c023d2b9ee95267c5224.jpg
As the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipelines are currently incapable of transporting natural gas from Russia to Europe, experts ponder who is going to benefit from this catastrophe.Vladimir Demidov, an international analyst of energy and natural resource markets, told Sputnik that the parties who oppose negotiations between Germany and Russia definitely benefit from the Nord Stream breakdown.As these negotiations may lead to sanctions against Russia being partially lifted – potentially in exchange for gas shipments during winter – those who want to keep these sanctions in place could also be regarded as an interested party, he added.Russian National Energy Security Fund analyst Igor Yushkov also observed that neither Russia nor Germany were interested in the pipeline’s destruction: for Berlin, Nord Stream presented an option to stave off a potential “energy collapse” during winter, while Moscow invested a lot of money into the project.Both Demidov and Yushkov observed that Europe will now have to purchase natural gas from the United States, the largest liquefied natural gas supplier while it looks like Russia was essentially squeezed out from the European natural gas market.He also pointed at former Polish Foreign Minister Radoslav Sikorsky, who “thanked” the United States on social media for the Nord Stream breakdown, with Demidov arguing that when people of such caliber make such statements, it looks as if they are trying to make the truth look like a joke.On Monday, operator Nord Stream AG reported a sharp pressure drop at one of the lines of the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline and at two lines of the Nord Stream 1 natural gas pipeline.A video of gas leaking from the Nord Stream pipeline in Danish waters near the island of Bornholm was eventually released by the Danish military.While the cause of this incident is being investigated, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is extremely concerned by this development and did not rule out the possibility of sabotage being the cause.
https://sputniknews.com/20220928/nord-stream-pipeline-reportedly-left-forever-useless-after-alleged-sabotage-1101314461.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/10/1096363672_78:0:2397:1739_1920x0_80_0_0_144ed48e9ee68c84bbd02dfa9d7d814c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
nord stream, russia, europe, natural gas
nord stream, russia, europe, natural gas
'US Wants to Destroy EU as Economic Player': Analysts Mull Ramifications of Nord Stream Breakdown
The Nord Stream 1 and 2 natural gas pipelines have been effectively rendered inoperable this week due to an incident that may have been an act of sabotage.
As the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipelines are currently incapable of transporting natural gas from Russia to Europe, experts ponder who is going to benefit from this catastrophe.
Vladimir Demidov, an international analyst of energy and natural resource markets, told Sputnik that the parties who oppose negotiations between Germany and Russia definitely benefit from the Nord Stream breakdown.
As these negotiations may lead to sanctions against Russia being partially lifted – potentially in exchange for gas shipments during winter – those who want to keep these sanctions in place could also be regarded as an interested party, he added.
“This is an act of aggression on a planetary level,” Demidov remarked. “A country or a bloc destroying infrastructure of another country. And we’re not talking about domestic infrastructure here, but infrastructure that connects countries and supplies about 30 percent of the natural gas Europe uses.”
Russian National Energy Security Fund analyst Igor Yushkov also observed that neither Russia nor Germany were interested in the pipeline’s destruction: for Berlin, Nord Stream presented an option to stave off a potential “energy collapse” during winter, while Moscow invested a lot of money into the project.
Both Demidov and Yushkov observed that Europe will now have to purchase natural gas from the United States, the largest liquefied natural gas supplier while it looks like Russia was essentially squeezed out from the European natural gas market.
“The natural gas from the US is going to become more expensive and Europe would still have to buy it because there is no other gas,” Demidov said. “A very amusing diversification has occurred in Europe: they switched from key supplier of the ‘bad’ gas from Russia to the ‘freedom’ gas from the United States that costs at least twice as much.”
He also pointed at former Polish Foreign Minister Radoslav Sikorsky, who “thanked” the United States on social media for the Nord Stream breakdown, with Demidov arguing that when people of such caliber make such statements, it looks as if they are trying to make the truth look like a joke.
“I have a feeling that the United States really wants to destroy the European Union as a global economic player,” he said.
On Monday, operator Nord Stream AG reported a sharp pressure drop at one of the lines of the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline and at two lines of the Nord Stream 1 natural gas pipeline.
A video of gas leaking from the Nord Stream pipeline in Danish waters near the island of Bornholm was eventually released by the Danish military.
While the cause of this incident is being investigated, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is extremely concerned by this development and did not rule out the possibility of sabotage being the cause.