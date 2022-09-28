https://sputniknews.com/20220928/us-wants-to-destroy-eu-as-economic-player-analysts-mull-ramifications-of-nord-stream-breakdown-1101318763.html

'US Wants to Destroy EU as Economic Player': Analysts Mull Ramifications of Nord Stream Breakdown

'US Wants to Destroy EU as Economic Player': Analysts Mull Ramifications of Nord Stream Breakdown

The Nord Stream 1 and 2 natural gas pipelines have been effectively rendered inoperable this week due to an incident that may have been an act of sabotage. 28.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-28T17:59+0000

2022-09-28T17:59+0000

2022-09-28T17:59+0000

nord stream

russia

europe

natural gas

opinion & analysis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/10/1096363672_0:248:2633:1729_1920x0_80_0_0_9f27d1c0a0b8c023d2b9ee95267c5224.jpg

As the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipelines are currently incapable of transporting natural gas from Russia to Europe, experts ponder who is going to benefit from this catastrophe.Vladimir Demidov, an international analyst of energy and natural resource markets, told Sputnik that the parties who oppose negotiations between Germany and Russia definitely benefit from the Nord Stream breakdown.As these negotiations may lead to sanctions against Russia being partially lifted – potentially in exchange for gas shipments during winter – those who want to keep these sanctions in place could also be regarded as an interested party, he added.Russian National Energy Security Fund analyst Igor Yushkov also observed that neither Russia nor Germany were interested in the pipeline’s destruction: for Berlin, Nord Stream presented an option to stave off a potential “energy collapse” during winter, while Moscow invested a lot of money into the project.Both Demidov and Yushkov observed that Europe will now have to purchase natural gas from the United States, the largest liquefied natural gas supplier while it looks like Russia was essentially squeezed out from the European natural gas market.He also pointed at former Polish Foreign Minister Radoslav Sikorsky, who “thanked” the United States on social media for the Nord Stream breakdown, with Demidov arguing that when people of such caliber make such statements, it looks as if they are trying to make the truth look like a joke.On Monday, operator Nord Stream AG reported a sharp pressure drop at one of the lines of the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline and at two lines of the Nord Stream 1 natural gas pipeline.A video of gas leaking from the Nord Stream pipeline in Danish waters near the island of Bornholm was eventually released by the Danish military.While the cause of this incident is being investigated, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is extremely concerned by this development and did not rule out the possibility of sabotage being the cause.

https://sputniknews.com/20220928/nord-stream-pipeline-reportedly-left-forever-useless-after-alleged-sabotage-1101314461.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nord stream, russia, europe, natural gas