https://sputniknews.com/20220928/uk-reportedly-pulling-700-troops-from-estonia-by-christmas-not-sending-replacements-1101317243.html

UK Reportedly Pulling 700 Troops From Estonia by Christmas, Not Sending Replacements

UK Reportedly Pulling 700 Troops From Estonia by Christmas, Not Sending Replacements

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The UK is bringing home in December a 700-strong battalion from its NATO partner Estonia with no plans to replace it, leaving 900 service... 28.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-28T15:48+0000

2022-09-28T15:48+0000

2022-09-28T15:48+0000

world

uk

estonia

troops

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101874/94/1018749475_0:95:1800:1108_1920x0_80_0_0_ec7230483ec11df17ae0396b3dd04617.jpg

"The additional battle group was always a temporary deployment. Our commitment to NATO in response to Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine is total," UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said regarding the December withdrawal, as quoted by the newspaper.The British Army had announced on February 18 via its website that the Royal Welsh Battle Group was heading for the Baltic state, doubling the British military presence there as tensions between NATO and Russia over Ukraine were reaching fever pitch. Then in June 2022, the Times reported that Wallace had committed an extra 2,000 troops to Estonia.However, Kallas told the publication she had requested a phone conversation with UK Prime Minister Liz Truss to discuss the issue.

estonia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

uk, estonia, troops