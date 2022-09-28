https://sputniknews.com/20220928/two-ugandan-army-helicopters-crash-in-uganda-eastern-congo-killing-24-soldiers----report-1101324093.html

Two Ugandan Army Helicopters Crash in Uganda, Eastern Congo, Killing 24 Soldiers - Report

A pair of Ugandan military helicopters crashed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda this week while engaged in counter-terrorism operations... 28.09.2022, Sputnik International

A Ugandan People’s Defense Force (UPDF) spokesperson told reporters on Wednesday about one crash, which occurred in the Boga region of Congo’s northeastern Ituri Province, on the border with Uganda. However, he said officials were “still waiting” on information about the number of killed and wounded.According to the Monitor, the pilot was Yury Vyshykvy, a Ukrainian national who was teaching a Ugandan captain. The UPDF has long cooperated with Ukrainian aerospace companies, as well as other former Soviet republics and allies, in repairing and maintaining its aging air fleet. Kampala also has good relations with both Russia and the United States and has remained neutral on the question of the Ukrainian conflict, abstaining from United Nations votes and calling for a negotiated peace settlement.The second helicopter was also engaged in Operation Shujaa, a joint Uganda-DRC campaign against the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a Daesh*-aligned group in the eastern Congo that aims to overthrow the Ugandan government. It has killed around 6,000 people since 2013, according to Congolese authorities.The ADF is just one of several rebel groups active in the region, which is why a United Nations peacekeeping mission has deployed some 14,000 troops there - although they, too, have been part of the violence.*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

