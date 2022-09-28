https://sputniknews.com/20220928/this-is-world-war-pope-francis-calls-to-investigate-dynamics-behind-conflict-in-ukraine-1101320919.html

Pope Francis Calls to 'Investigate Dynamics' Behind Conflict in Ukraine

The pontiff argued that the conflict in question is not akin to a “cowboy movie where there are good guys and bad guys,” and that it would be wrong to think... 28.09.2022, Sputnik International

Pope Francis has cautioned people against adopting a simplistic view of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.According to the National Catholic Reporter, the pontiff shared his thoughts on the subject during a September 15 meeting with 19 Jesuits working in Russia, Belarus and Kyrgyzstan.He also advocated trying to understand the factors that contributed to provoking the conflict in question, remarking that "war is like a marriage, in a sense."The meeting between the Pope and the Jesuits took place during his visit to Kazakhstan earlier this month, with a transcript of his remarks in Italian released this week by the Jesuit journal La Civiltà Cattolica.

