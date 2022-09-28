International
State Dept: Idea That US Was Involved in Nord Stream Pipeline Leak is 'Preposterous'
world
nord stream
us state department
ned price
leak
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1c/1101300397_0:94:1800:1107_1920x0_80_0_0_c57b09b7699abd78e61ecd94a183ef53.jpg
"The idea that the United States was in any way involved in the apparent sabotage of these pipelines is preposterous. It is nothing more than a function of Russian disinformation," Price said during a press briefing.Price also declined to comment on reports that the CIA had weeks ago warned Germany about possible attacks on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines."I'm not in a position to speak to any intelligence or any intelligence that may have been passed to Germany or any other ally," he told reporters.A German government spokesperson has declined to comment on activities of foreign intelligence agencies.Earlier on Wednesday, the Russian Mission to the United Nations requested a meeting of the UN Security Council regarding the pipeline incidents and the meeting will be held on Friday afternoon. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office said Wednesday it is investigating the pipeline blasts as an act of international terrorism.On Monday, Nord Stream AG pipeline operator told Sputnik that a landfall dispatcher had registered a rapid gas pressure drop on Line A of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The incident occurred in Danish waters near the island of Bornholm. Later in the day, the operator also said that a pressure drop had been registered on both strings of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. The Swedish and Danish authorities said they had detected undersea explosions, while Polish officials as well as officials from other countries said the damage on the pipelines came as a result of sabotage.
https://sputniknews.com/20220927/impossible-to-estimate-timing-of-resumption-of-nord-stream-operation---operator-1101288656.html
20:41 GMT 28.09.2022
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The idea that the United States was somehow involved in the apparent sabotage attacks against the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines is preposterous, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Wednesday.
"The idea that the United States was in any way involved in the apparent sabotage of these pipelines is preposterous. It is nothing more than a function of Russian disinformation," Price said during a press briefing.
Price also declined to comment on reports that the CIA had weeks ago warned Germany about possible attacks on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines.
"I'm not in a position to speak to any intelligence or any intelligence that may have been passed to Germany or any other ally," he told reporters.
A German government spokesperson has declined to comment on activities of foreign intelligence agencies.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Russian Mission to the United Nations requested a meeting of the UN Security Council regarding the pipeline incidents and the meeting will be held on Friday afternoon. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office said Wednesday it is investigating the pipeline blasts as an act of international terrorism.
On Monday, Nord Stream AG pipeline operator told Sputnik that a landfall dispatcher had registered a rapid gas pressure drop on Line A of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The incident occurred in Danish waters near the island of Bornholm. Later in the day, the operator also said that a pressure drop had been registered on both strings of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.
The Swedish and Danish authorities said they had detected undersea explosions, while Polish officials as well as officials from other countries said the damage on the pipelines came as a result of sabotage.
