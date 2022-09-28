https://sputniknews.com/20220928/solomon-islands-deals-a-blow-to-us-by-refusing-to-sign-pacific-declaration-report-1101297785.html

Solomon Islands Deals a Blow to US by Refusing to Sign Pacific Declaration: Report

Leaders from 12 Pacific Island countries are set to join President Joe Biden in the first ever US-Pacific Island Nations Summit starting Wednesday. China’s... 28.09.2022, Sputnik International

The Solomon Islands has declined to follow other Pacific nations in signing an 11-point declaration following the two-day “US-Pacific Island Country Summit," starting Wednesday. President Joe Biden has invited Pacific Island nations to the first-ever summit to forge “closer connections” amid the growing presence of China in the region.ABC News reported that a large number of Pacific Island leaders have strongly objected to a section of the draft mentioning requirement that Pacific Island states "consult with one another closely on security decisions with regional impacts."The Solomon Islands has particular concerns about the language the draft carries on security issues including those related to the Ukrainian crisis.The Solomon Islands, which switched its diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing in 2019, has sought more time and parliamentary approval before the signing of the US proposals for the island nations.Federated States of Micronesia President David Panuelo said on Tuesday in Washington that the "vision statement" would cover five thematic areas, including human-centered development, tackling climate change, the geopolitics and security of the Pacific region, commerce, and industry and trade ties.The Pacific leaders have also compared US draft declaration with a similar proposal put forth by China in June. Pacific Island leaders rejected it and asked China to come up with a fresh document.Washington is renewing efforts to remain influential in the Pacific region with an increased diplomatic, security and economic presence. Since China announced its first-ever security pact with the Solomon Islands in April, the Biden administration announced several measures to counter Beijing's influence. In June, the White House launched the "Partners in the Blue Pacific" initiative with the UK, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan, aiming to "forge closer connections with Pacific governments."

