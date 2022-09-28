https://sputniknews.com/20220928/russia-calls-for-depolitization-of-tourism-sets-new-goals-for-industry-during-g20-summit-1101313913.html

Russia Calls for Depolitization of Tourism, Sets New Goals for Industry During G20 Summit

Russia Calls for Depolitization of Tourism, Sets New Goals for Industry During G20 Summit

Moscow emphasized the crucial role of tourism for the growth of all G20 economies, noting that hundreds of millions of jobs depend on it. 28.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-28T15:21+0000

2022-09-28T15:21+0000

2022-09-28T15:21+0000

russia

russia

g20

rostourism

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1c/1101314019_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_13b04745dec38008340c949cec95a0b2.jpg

Head of Rostourism Zarina Doguzova has taken part in a meeting of G20 tourism ministers in Indonesia as part of the ministerial conferences ahead of the upcoming summit this November.During her speech at the plenary session, Doguzova invited G20 countries to an open dialogue on key issues of international tourism development in terms of visa formalities, as well as the availability of transport and financial services for tourists.She also stressed that a number of countries currently use tourism as an instrument of pressure, making it difficult for tourists to enter for political reasons. In response, Russia will proceed from the principle of expediency in tourism, and will not respond in a mirror way, arguing that the industry should remain out of politics.The head of the agency also noted that Moscow plans to introduce digital visas for 52 countries, as well as promote the Mir payment system.On the sidelines of the event, Doguzova held a number of bilateral meetings on the development of international tourism with delegations from Indonesia, the UAE and Saudi Arabia. With Indonesia Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno, she discussed the issue of launching direct flights between the countries and suggested considering the possibility of launching a group visa-free regime for Indonesian tourists wishing to visit Russia.At a meeting with UAE Minister of Economy Abdullah Mohammed Sid Bin Tuk Al Mari, the sides discussed issues of a possible increase in air traffic between the countries and increasing the availability of financial services for Russian tourists.With the Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khatib, Zarina Doguzova, she proposed a complete visa-free regime between the countries. This proposal was previously considered by the Russian side and had gained support among officials since it will significantly increase tourist flows between the countries.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, g20, rostourism