Russia Ready to Consider EU Applications Ahead of Joint Probe Into Nord Stream Incident - Diplomat
Russia is ready to consider applications from EU countries on joint investigation into the Nord Stream incidents, if they are received, a diplomat has stated. 28.09.2022, Sputnik International
Russia is ready to consider applications from EU countries on joint investigation into the Nord Stream incidents, if they are received, a diplomat has stated.
Russia Ready to Consider EU Applications Ahead of Joint Probe Into Nord Stream Incident - Diplomat
09:08 GMT 28.09.2022 (Updated: 09:16 GMT 28.09.2022)
Being updated
Russia is ready to consider applications from EU countries on joint investigation into the Nord Stream incidents, if they are received, a diplomat has stated.