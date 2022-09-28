International
LIVE: International Observers Hold Press Conference Following Referendums on Joining Russia
Russia Ready to Consider EU Applications Ahead of Joint Probe Into Nord Stream Incident - Diplomat
Russia is ready to consider applications from EU countries on joint investigation into the Nord Stream incidents, if they are received, a diplomat has stated. 28.09.2022, Sputnik International
Russia is ready to consider applications from EU countries on joint investigation into the Nord Stream incidents, if they are received, a diplomat has stated.
Russia Ready to Consider EU Applications Ahead of Joint Probe Into Nord Stream Incident - Diplomat

09:08 GMT 28.09.2022
Russia is ready to consider applications from EU countries on joint investigation into the Nord Stream incidents, if they are received, a diplomat has stated.
