https://sputniknews.com/20220928/report-white-house-preparing-for-departure-of-treasury-chief-yellen-after-midterms-1101293785.html

Report: White House Preparing for Departure of Treasury Chief Yellen After Midterms

Report: White House Preparing for Departure of Treasury Chief Yellen After Midterms

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - White House officials are quietly preparing for Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to depart from the administration after the midterm... 28.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-28T02:08+0000

2022-09-28T02:08+0000

2022-09-28T02:05+0000

americas

us treasury

us

janet yellen

us midterm elections

congress

white house

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/13/1097579774_0:84:2808:1664_1920x0_80_0_0_e4a0827551ddfec94fc164bb47108e26.jpg

The move would mark the first and most consequential exit in what might be a complete reorganization of President Joe Biden's economic team, the report said on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.Axios went on to note that talks of Yellen's exit is in the early stages, underscoring no official decision has been made on the matter. However, it was stated various factors will influence the move, among them whether the control of the US Senate flips in favor of the Republican Party.In light of the report, a spokesperson for the Treasury secretary has denied claims of Yellen's reported departure.Elsewhere, the outlet indicated that Brian Deese, who serves as the director of the National Economic Council, may be parting ways with the Biden administration in early 2023. The development, if true, would pave the way for Gene Sperling to take up the post. Sperling currently coordinates the Biden White House's implementation of the American Rescue Plan.Ahead of the midterm election in November, Yellen has been on somewhat of an economic tour. Earlier, Yellen praised the so-called economic wins of the Biden camp, highlighting the economy's improvement since the height of the pandemic.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us treasury, us, janet yellen, us midterm elections, congress, white house