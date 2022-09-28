https://sputniknews.com/20220928/pipeline-sabotage-oath-keepers-on-trial-the-fbi--january-6-1101288299.html

Pipeline Sabotage? Oath Keepers on Trial, the FBI + January 6

Pipeline Sabotage? Oath Keepers on Trial, the FBI + January 6

The Biden administration announces plans to reform junk fees - let’s hope they remember these plans after the midterms. 28.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-28T12:50+0000

2022-09-28T12:50+0000

2022-09-28T12:50+0000

political misfits

radio sputnik

sabotage

china

radio

julian assange

referendum

nord stream

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1b/1101288152_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_b3921016bf421fddb804008f51437d08.png

Pipeline Sabotage? Oath Keepers on Trial, the FBI + January 6 The Biden administration announces plans to reform junk fees - let’s hope they remember these plans after the midterms.

Mark Sleboda joins Misfits John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte to discuss reports of sabotage on Nord Stream pipelines, the ongoing response inside Russia to expanded military mobilization, and reports of an exodus of Russian men from the country.Sputnik correspondent Wyatt Reed reports on referendum voting in Moscow.Journalist and Asia-Pacific expert KJ Noh discusses China’s economic future, how insults might affect the US-South Korea relationship, what Vice President Kamala Harris is doing in East Asia, and whether Japan really is shifting to a new foreign policy.Comedian and social activist Randy Credico, who hosts the radio show Live on the Fly every Wednesday afternoon on New York’s WBAI, discusses the highest-profile prosecution yet of a January 6 defendant, Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes. He breaks down the opposition to Roger Waters’ activism in Poland, how the antics of Roger Stone have undermined the case of Julian Assange, and preparations to snap into action if and when Assange is extradited to the US.Author and environmental and social activist Tina Landis broke down the US’ broken disaster management system and discussed the intersection of capitalism, fashion, and labor and environmental degradation.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

radio sputnik, sabotage, china, аудио, radio, julian assange, referendum, nord stream