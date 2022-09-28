International
Breaking News: North Korea Launches 'Unidentified Ballistic Missile' Toward South Korea's Waters
North Korea Launches 'Unidentified Ballistic Missile' Toward South Korea's Waters
The missile launch comes ahead of US Vice President Kamala Harris' visit to Seoul scheduled for Thursday. 28.09.2022, Sputnik International
North Korea has fired a "ballistic missile" toward the East Sea, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Wednesday. The office of the Japanese Prime Minister also confirmed the launch, without providing any immediate details.According to maritime security service citing Japanese Defense Ministry, the missile already fell.The launch comes in the wake of the Thursday visit to Seoul by US Vice President Kamala Harris, who is currently in Tokyo. North Korea has not immediately commented on the launch.
09:25 GMT 28.09.2022 (Updated: 09:40 GMT 28.09.2022)
© Korean Central News Agency (KCNA)A DPRK railway-borne ballistic missile is launched in a January 14, 2022, test in western North Korea
A DPRK railway-borne ballistic missile is launched in a January 14, 2022, test in western North Korea - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.09.2022
© Korean Central News Agency (KCNA)
