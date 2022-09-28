https://sputniknews.com/20220928/north-korea-reportedly-launches-unidentified-ballistic-missile-toward-south-koreas-waters-1101302967.html

North Korea Launches 'Unidentified Ballistic Missile' Toward South Korea's Waters

North Korea Launches 'Unidentified Ballistic Missile' Toward South Korea's Waters

The missile launch comes ahead of US Vice President Kamala Harris' visit to Seoul scheduled for Thursday. 28.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-28T09:25+0000

2022-09-28T09:25+0000

2022-09-28T09:40+0000

world

south korea

asia & pacific

north korea

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0f/1092269565_0:0:1517:853_1920x0_80_0_0_9ecccaf1872fdee449da03970b2937bc.png

North Korea has fired a "ballistic missile" toward the East Sea, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Wednesday. The office of the Japanese Prime Minister also confirmed the launch, without providing any immediate details.According to maritime security service citing Japanese Defense Ministry, the missile already fell.The launch comes in the wake of the Thursday visit to Seoul by US Vice President Kamala Harris, who is currently in Tokyo. North Korea has not immediately commented on the launch.

south korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

south korea, asia & pacific, north korea