No Home, No Money: Ukrainian Refugee Who Seduced Her Host in UK Got Dumped and Arrested

The dramatic story of Sofia Karkadym, a Ukrainian girl who managed to "find her love" after arriving in the UK, made it into the tabloids earlier this year. 28.09.2022, Sputnik International
After seducing a Briton who'd offered her housing and prompting him to leave his longtime wife and their children, she found herself dumped, with no home or money - and even arrested by police, according to Daily Mail.The Ukrainian refugee, who arrived in Britain from Lvov this spring, commented on her recent misfortunes.According to the woman, she was ordered not to contact her ex, either by telephone, messaging or personally.Police arrested her on Saturday, after the woman allegedly tried to kick the front door of her British ex-lover Tony Garnett, screaming "I love you Tony".This is not the first time Karkadym has had troubles with police - in fact, she has been detained twice and held under suspicion of coercive and controlling behavior. According to Garnett, the refugee had a drinking problem and was unstable. He said that the woman repeatedly stabbed a wall with a knife at their rented house after she got drunk while celebrating his 30th birthday.After Garnett dumped her, the woman returned, demanding to speak to him.Karkadym pleaded she had never had attacked her ex, alleging that she only wanted to talk to him in private. "He broke up with me through a message and has thrown me out on the streets and doesn’t care where I am of if I am safe," she said.
The dramatic story of Sofia Karkadym, a Ukrainian girl who managed to "find her love" after arriving in the UK, made it into the tabloids earlier this year.
After seducing a Briton who'd offered her housing and prompting him to leave his longtime wife and their children, she found herself dumped, with no home or money - and even arrested by police, according to Daily Mail.
The Ukrainian refugee
, who arrived in Britain from Lvov this spring, commented on her recent misfortunes.
"I am lost. I am heartbroken and I still have feelings for Tony. I have nobody here. No home, and no money. I have no friends. I am staying here in a disgusting place which the police have put me into in Bradford," she told the news outlet.
According to the woman, she was ordered not to contact her ex, either by telephone, messaging or personally.
Police arrested her on Saturday, after the woman allegedly tried to kick the front door of her British ex-lover Tony Garnett, screaming "I love you Tony".
This is not the first time Karkadym has had troubles with police - in fact, she has been detained twice and held under suspicion of coercive and controlling behavior. According to Garnett, the refugee had a drinking problem and was unstable. He said that the woman repeatedly stabbed a wall with a knife at their rented house after she got drunk while celebrating his 30th birthday.
After Garnett dumped her, the woman returned, demanding to speak to him.
"I'm glad the neighbors called police because I was scared. And so were the other two Ukrainians who had been staying with us," he said.
Karkadym pleaded she had never had attacked her ex, alleging that she only wanted to talk to him in private. "He broke up with me through a message and has thrown me out on the streets and doesn’t care where I am of if I am safe," she said.
"I was just angry because of the situation with his wife... He didn’t seem to care about us, about our future, he was always talking about his children. He f***ed up our relationship," the woman claimed.