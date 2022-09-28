Magazine Shuts Down Website After Hacker Posts Offensive Headlines

International
LIVE: Czech Protesters Rally in Prague Demanding Negotiations Over Russian Gas Imports
A US business magazine has shut down its entire website after a hacker posted offensive messages on its news feed.Fast Company's website was still down on Wednesday morning after the "obscene and racist" language was posted on its mobile phone app feed late on Tuesday night.The magazine tweeted a statement denouncing the language used in the messages.The firm said it was investigating the incident and had shut down its news feed and website "until we are certain the situation has been resolved."The statement clarified that the hackers broke into Fast Company’s content management system (CMS) — the software used to create and publish online material.
https://sputniknews.com/20220916/uber-investigating-cyberattack-after-hacker-demands-payrise-for-drivers-reports-say-1100850862.html
13:13 GMT 28.09.2022
A US business magazine has shut down its entire website after a hacker posted offensive messages on its news feed.
Fast Company's website was still down on Wednesday morning after the "obscene and racist" language was posted on its mobile phone app feed late on Tuesday night.
Two push notifications posts, sent in rapid succession, read: "N***ERS TONGUE MY ANUS. THRAX WAS HERE."
© Twitter/@jeffkoertzenA tweeted image of racist and obcene push notifications on business magazine Fast Company's mobile device news feed
A tweeted image of racist and obcene push notifications on business magazine Fast Company's mobile device news feed - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.09.2022
A tweeted image of racist and obcene push notifications on business magazine Fast Company's mobile device news feed
© Twitter/@jeffkoertzen
The magazine tweeted a statement denouncing the language used in the messages.
"Fast Company's Apple News account was hacked on Tuesday evening. Two obscene and racist push notifications were sent about a minute apart," the title said, stressing: "The messages are vile and not in line with the content and ethos of Fast Company."
The firm said it was investigating the incident and had shut down its news feed and website "until we are certain the situation has been resolved."
The statement clarified that the hackers broke into Fast Company’s content management system (CMS) — the software used to create and publish online material.
