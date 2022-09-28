https://sputniknews.com/20220928/magazine-shuts-down-website-after-hacker-posts-offensive-headlines--1101308120.html

Magazine Shuts Down Website After Hacker Posts Offensive Headlines

Fast Company said it was probing the "obscene and racist" message incident and had shut down its news feed and website until it determined how hackers broke...

A US business magazine has shut down its entire website after a hacker posted offensive messages on its news feed.Fast Company's website was still down on Wednesday morning after the "obscene and racist" language was posted on its mobile phone app feed late on Tuesday night.The magazine tweeted a statement denouncing the language used in the messages.The firm said it was investigating the incident and had shut down its news feed and website "until we are certain the situation has been resolved."The statement clarified that the hackers broke into Fast Company’s content management system (CMS) — the software used to create and publish online material.

