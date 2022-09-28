https://sputniknews.com/20220928/islamic-nation-by-2047-what-prompted-ban-on-indias-most-potent-muslim-organization-1101306520.html

‘Islamic Nation by 2047’: What Prompted Ban on India's Most Potent Muslim Organization?

‘Islamic Nation by 2047’: What Prompted Ban on India's Most Potent Muslim Organization?

The five-year ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI), which describes itself as an Islamic social movement, came following the arrests of hundreds of the... 28.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-28T13:22+0000

2022-09-28T13:22+0000

2022-09-28T13:22+0000

india

indian home ministry

internal security agency

isis-k

daesh

terrorism

islam

muslim

kerala

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107827/66/1078276639_0:258:2000:1383_1920x0_80_0_0_c0a16a735cb9bc629b59292ad380efb8.jpg

While some political parties and social organizations have criticized the decision, PFI activities detail the alleged threats the 16-year-old group posed to India's national security.The Indian government made its intentions against the group quite clear last year when it submitted a Supreme Court request that the organization be banned over its nefarious activities.“Criminal violent acts carried out by PFI include chopping off a limb of a college professor, cold-blooded killings of persons associated with organizations espousing other faiths, obtaining explosives to target prominent people and places, and destruction of public property,” the Indian Home Ministry has claimed.The PFI has over 50,000 members and many other sympathizers in Kerala, the southern Indian state which submitted that the group was a "resurrected avatar" of the banned SIMI group before the Kerala High Court in 2012. Security agencies have found their presence in at least 17 Indian states.What's more, the PFI is said to have links to Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), a terrorist group operating in Bangladesh and India, among others.During raids in Uttar Pradesh, federal agencies allegedly discovered training “guides” for cadres on how to make bombs and videos related to Jihad prophecy.The group exhibited its scale of influence in southern India last week, staging violent protests against the raids conducted by the National Investigative Agency and state police earlier this month. Authorities detained and arrested around 900 people for hurling petrol bombs and damaging public property in Kerala.Plan to Wage 'Civil War-Like Situation'In one of the raids, India's Enforcement Directorate reportedly recovered a diary from PFI Chairman OMA Salam’s close associate M. Mohammed Ismail, possessing a “dark sinister plot” to create a civil war-like situation in India.In July, police filed a case against a PFI physical education instructor, Abdul Khader, who allegedly trained more than 200 cadres at his martial art training center in Telangana’s Nizamabad city.In 2016, a total of 41 PFI cadres were convicted in an arms training site case in Kerala, in which officials found evidence of the group covertly organizing training exercises and military-like drills for its members.More than 1,300 criminal cases against PFI cadres and its front organizations have been filed in different states. Aware that the ban is likely to be challenged before a tribunal, law enforcement agencies have reportedly ensured enough substantive evidence against the PFI in raids and during the interrogation of the arrested members.* Daesh (also known as IS/ISIS) a terrorist organization banned in Russia

kerala

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

indian home ministry, internal security agency, isis-k, daesh, terrorism, islam, muslim, kerala