LIVE: International Observers Hold Press Conference Following Referendums on Joining Russia
Millions came to cast their votes in Donbass and regions liberated from the Kiev regime, despite shelling attacks by Ukrainian forces. 28.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-28T09:06+0000
2022-09-28T09:06+0000
russia
ukraine
donetsk people's republic
lugansk people’s republic
Sputnik is live as international observers hold a press conference following the referendums on joining Russia in the Donetsk People's Republic, Lugansk People's Republic, as well as in Zaporozhye region and Kherson region.The five-day-long referendums showed a major voter turnout, with people overwhelmingly supporting the decision to become a part of the Russian Federation: 99.23% in the DPR, 98.42% in the LPR, 87.05% in Kherson region and 93.11% in Zaporozhye region backed the decision.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
russia
2022-09-28T09:06+0000
russia, ukraine, donetsk people's republic, lugansk people's republic
09:06 GMT 28.09.2022
