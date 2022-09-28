https://sputniknews.com/20220928/hurricane-ian-makes-landfall-in-florida-as-extremely-dangerous-category-4-storm---nhc-1101321500.html

Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall in Florida as 'Extremely Dangerous' Category 4 Storm - NHC

Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall in Florida as 'Extremely Dangerous' Category 4 Storm - NHC

The hurricane initially made landfall in Cuba, where it tore through the island's west coast as a major storm. Forcing tens of thousands to evacuate to... 28.09.2022

Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category 4 storm just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, with winds topping 155 miles per hour, the US National Hurricane Center has confirmed.“Radar imagery indicates that the eye of Ian made landfall along the southwestern coast of Florida near Cayo Costa around 305 PM EDT," reads the latest advisory issued by the hurricane agency. "Data from an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft indicate that Ian's maximum sustained winds were estimated to be near 150 mph (240 km/h).”The bulletin further detailed that the cyclone is moving in a north-northeast direction at a pace of 15 mph. The eye of the storm is sitting about 20 miles from Fort Myers, Florida, which has already seen strong winds and heavy storm surges.Forecasters say to expect “extremely dangerous” rains and winds in the next several hours along the coast of Florida as what’s being described as “one of the most powerful storms to strike the United States in decades” shifts from Cayo Costa, a barrier island off the state’s west coast, and pushes on land.An earlier NHC advisory noted that Ian was forecasted to weaken after making landfall but that it would maintain hurricane-grade strength as it moved across the Sunshine State and into Georgia and South Carolina late Friday.Parts of Florida are expected to see anywhere between six to 18 inches of rainfall, and storm surges of up to 18 inches. Coastal homes are at risk of being “swallowed” by the storm.Even with the efforts of power companies and municipal employees, who have been working around the clock to restore outages, upwards of 540,000 people have already been left without power as the storm makes its way through Florida’s western coast. This number is expected to increase as the category 4 hurricane continues to pass through southern Florida.Florida Power and Light Co (FPL), owned by parent company NextEra, is bearing the brunt of the outages so far, with just over 400,000 of its customers currently without power. FPL has mobilized over 13,000 employees to support power restoration efforts.Though millions have been given evacuation orders, Gov. Ron DeSantis warned at a Wednesday briefing that it was “too late” for people to leave in Lee, Sarasota, Collier, and Charlotte counties, where Ian’s ire is strongest.DeSantis alerted residents in central and northeastern areas of Florida that those regions would also see effects of the storm, which is expected to exit the state off Daytona Beach on Thursday.MORE DETAILS TO COME.

