France's Le Pen Urges International Organizations to Investigate Nord Stream 'Sabotage'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - International organizations must investigate the gas leak in Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines and identify those responsible for the... 28.09.2022, Sputnik International

On Monday, Nord Stream AG told Sputnik that a dispatcher had registered a rapid drop of pressure in one of the segments of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The incident occurred in the Danish waters near the island of Bornholm. Later in the day, the operator said that the pressure drop had also been registered on both strings of Nord Stream 1.On Tuesday, gas pipeline operator Nord Stream AG said that it was impossible to estimate when the Nord Stream pipelines could resume their operation, but noted that all resources were involved in assessing the damage.The cause of the incidents remains unknown and an investigation is underway. Earlier in the day, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said that the disruption was caused by detonations, which indicates that it was sabotage.

