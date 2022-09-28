https://sputniknews.com/20220928/denmark-to-contribute-to-eu-military-operation-for-first-time-1101296309.html

Denmark to Contribute to EU Military Operation For First Time

For nearly 30 years, Denmark could not participate in the EU's joint military missions due to a defense optout secured in 1992. Earlier this year, the optout... 28.09.2022

In mid-October, Denmark will for the first time in history send personnel to an EU military operation, its Defense Minister Morten Bødskov said.Danish contribution will involve a helicopter-based team of doctors being sent to the EU's mission in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Danish Radio reported.According to Bødskov, who called the mission “historic”, the EU requested exactly this type of contribution.“We have skilled doctors at the Armed Forces, and I'm actually quite proud of that,” he said, as quoted by Danish Radio.Before that, Denmark could not participate in the EU's joint military missions due to a defense optout secured by the so-called Edinburgh Agreement in 1992. Earlier this year, the optout was abolished on a referendum by a majority of Danes. Now, Denmark can become fully involved in the EU's cooperation on defense and security.The EU's operation in Bosnia and Herzegovina, named Althea, is aimed to maintain safety and security in the country and currently involves 900 people.Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod emphasized “secessionist tendencies” in parts of the country that are creating a “tense situation”.“Denmark has a clear interest in the tensions not escalating, and that goal supports Operation Althea,” the foreign minister said.Bosnia and Herzegovina, which emerged from the breakup of Yugoslavia, is comprised of two autonomous entities (the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Republika Srpska) as well asa a third unit, the Brcko District, which is governed by its own local government.According the country's constitution, its Tripartite Presidency comprises three members: one Bosniak, one Serb, and one Croat. The Bosniak and Croat members are elected from a joint constituency in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, whilst the Serb member is elected by voters in Republika Srpska.

