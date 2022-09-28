https://sputniknews.com/20220928/czech-protesters-rally-in-prague-demanding-negotiations-over-russian-gas-imports-1101309436.html
Czech Protesters Rally in Prague Demanding Negotiations Over Russian Gas Imports
Czech Protesters Rally in Prague Demanding Negotiations Over Russian Gas Imports
Earlier this month, the East European country faced major rallies, with up to 100,000 people demanding that authorities engage in direct talks with Moscow... 28.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-28T12:24+0000
2022-09-28T12:24+0000
2022-09-28T12:24+0000
energy crisis in europe
czech republic
europe
eu
protest
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/03/1100345128_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_890abb12021f239f5d09be7b35b3eec9.jpg
Sputnik is live from Prague, where protesters gather on the streets to demonstrate against the government and EU policies, urging neutrality amid the special operation in Ukraine and demanding a resumption of gas imports from Russia amid a major energy crisis.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
czech republic
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/03/1100345128_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_31c441999d5550e84aed0b0566085f91.jpg
Protesters rally in Prague demanding gas imports from Russia
Protesters rally in Prague demanding gas imports from Russia
2022-09-28T12:24+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
czech republic, europe, eu, protest, видео
czech republic, europe, eu, protest, видео
Czech Protesters Rally in Prague Demanding Negotiations Over Russian Gas Imports
Earlier this month, the East European country faced major rallies, with up to 100,000 people demanding that authorities engage in direct talks with Moscow regarding gas deliveries.
Sputnik is live from Prague, where protesters gather on the streets to demonstrate against the government and EU policies, urging neutrality amid the special operation in Ukraine and demanding a resumption of gas imports from Russia amid a major energy crisis.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!