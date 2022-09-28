International
LIVE: Czech Protesters Rally in Prague Demanding Negotiations Over Russian Gas Imports
Energy Crisis in Europe
Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
Earlier this month, the East European country faced major rallies, with up to 100,000 people demanding that authorities engage in direct talks with Moscow... 28.09.2022, Sputnik International
energy crisis in europe
czech republic
europe
eu
protest
Sputnik is live from Prague, where protesters gather on the streets to demonstrate against the government and EU policies, urging neutrality amid the special operation in Ukraine and demanding a resumption of gas imports from Russia amid a major energy crisis.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
czech republic
czech republic, europe, eu, protest
czech republic, europe, eu, protest

Czech Protesters Rally in Prague Demanding Negotiations Over Russian Gas Imports

12:24 GMT 28.09.2022
© AP Photo / Petr David JosekThousands of demonstrators gather to protest against the government at the Vencesla's Square in Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Thousands of demonstrators gather to protest against the government at the Vencesla's Square in Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.09.2022
© AP Photo / Petr David Josek
Earlier this month, the East European country faced major rallies, with up to 100,000 people demanding that authorities engage in direct talks with Moscow regarding gas deliveries.
Sputnik is live from Prague, where protesters gather on the streets to demonstrate against the government and EU policies, urging neutrality amid the special operation in Ukraine and demanding a resumption of gas imports from Russia amid a major energy crisis.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
© Ruptly
