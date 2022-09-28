https://sputniknews.com/20220928/czech-protesters-rally-in-prague-demanding-negotiations-over-russian-gas-imports-1101309436.html

Czech Protesters Rally in Prague Demanding Negotiations Over Russian Gas Imports

Earlier this month, the East European country faced major rallies, with up to 100,000 people demanding that authorities engage in direct talks with Moscow... 28.09.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik is live from Prague, where protesters gather on the streets to demonstrate against the government and EU policies, urging neutrality amid the special operation in Ukraine and demanding a resumption of gas imports from Russia amid a major energy crisis.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

