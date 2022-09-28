https://sputniknews.com/20220928/cubas-families-code-exemplifies-what-real-democracy-looks-like-1101289306.html

Cuba’s Families Code Exemplifies What Real Democracy Looks Like

Cuba’s Families Code Exemplifies What Real Democracy Looks Like

US Hypocrisy On Display At UN General Assembly, Israel Lobby Involvement In Labour Party Purge, Linkedin Social Experiment Raises Questions 28.09.2022

Cuba’s Families Code Exemplifies What Real Democracy Looks Like US Hypocrisy On Display At UN General Assembly, Israel Lobby Involvement In Labour Party Purge, Linkedin Social Experiment Raises Questions

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dave Lindorff, investigative journalist, editor of the online publication ThisCantBeHappening.net and 2019 winner of an “Izzy” Award for Outstanding Independent Media to discuss why Joe Biden’s recent comments at the United Nations General Assembly condemning Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine as a violation of the UN charter is hypocritical, the plethora of crimes committed by the US in Vietnam alone and how US involvement in Vietnam is itself a violation of the UN charter, and why the US is absolutely incapable of criticizing any other nation over violations of the UN charter.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Asa Winstanley, investigative journalist and Associate editor with The Electronic Intifada to discuss how the recent Labour Files leaks have revealed the targeting of progressive Labour Party members by pro-Israel lobby operatives, how right-wing Labour activists and the Israel lobby worked to bring down former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn for the crime of proposing a small break from the neoliberal politics of the UK, the brutal campaign to threaten and expel members of the Labour left, and why pro-Israel elements, as the tip of the spear of reactionary politics, should not have a place in movements for liberation.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, co-host of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast to discuss the obscene amount of data collected by “shameware” apps which can monitor nearly every aspect of a user’s everyday activities on their phone, the use of this software not only by churches but also by parents and the apparent power imbalances that make these spyware apps ripe for abuse, a recently revealed social experiment conducted by job search social media platform LinkedIn without the consent of users that could have damaged the job prospects of users, how other so-called social experiments conducted by companies like Facebook reveal larger questions about who should be in control of things like social media, Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s recent comments about budget cuts and layoffs at an all-hands meeting at Google as the company rakes in superprofits, and the privacy concerns raised by New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s plans to install surveillance cameras in New York City subway cards.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Gloria La Riva, coordinator of the Cuba and Venezuela Solidarity Committee and co-founder of the Hatuey Project, hatueyproject.org, to discuss the aspects of the recently approved families code in Cuba that have not been featured prominently in mainstream coverage, how the families code referendum and the way it was crafted exposes the lack of democracy in the US, and how Colombian President Gustavo Petro is promoting peace with Venezuela after years of US-directed hostility.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

